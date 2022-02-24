Munster and Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey has been reflecting on his year ahead of the Italy game
Munster and Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey has been reflecting on his year ahead of the Italy game

Dublin , Ireland - 21 November 2021; Craig Casey of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND AND Munster scrum-half Craig Casey is likely to feature against Italy this weekend when the Six Nations returns. The Munster starlet has been reflecting on his year

The 22-year-old had lined out five times for his country and is two days shy of the 1st anniversary of his first cap.

It's unlikely that Casey will start over Jamison Gibson-Park or his Munster teammate Conor Murray at 9 when Andy Farrell announces his team to play the Italians in Rome, but will probably get a run out due to the nature of the opponents.

Dublin , Ireland - 5 February 2022; Craig Casey of Ireland warms up before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Casey feels he's come a long way in 12 months and that he's now a million miles away from the player that made his first cap a year ago.

"Yeah, I think I’ve improved in all areas, really," he said

"I’ve become a lot calmer on the field, a lot less frantic, just clearer in my head what I want to do with decisions and stuff like that but still playing with some bit of pace.

"That’s one of the biggest learning curves I had just trying to be calm in decisions. Not everything needs to be at a million miles an hour.

"It’s been just a year and the first time you're coming up into camp it's, ‘oh God' - you're over-awed with everything.

"Driving up now, it's just a place you absolutely love to be in. It's getting a bit more comfortable - but I don’t think you can be too comfortable in an Irish camp with the competition around."

In other news Ian Henderson has been ruled out of the game due a positive covid test.

British and Irish Lion Henderson also missed Ireland’s opening Six Nations win over Wales following an ankle injury before returning as a replacement in the 30-24 loss to France on February 12.

Yesterday the IRFU said there was no other positive test results in the camp

“There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week,”

