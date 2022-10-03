ICYMI: Ireland and Munster's scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at this home province. 
Sport

IRELAND AND MUNSTER scrum-half Craig Casey has signed a new three-year deal at his home province.  

Casey's new deal comes after Munster's 21-5 win over Zebre on Saturday.

The talented rugby player made his debut against Connacht in 2019. He has since gone onto to feature for Ireland, won Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and was also vice-captain of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s that same year. 

He was named Young Player of the Year in 2021 and has made 38 appearances over the past two seasons along with earning five Ireland caps. 

Munster's Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Josh Wycherley, and Alex Kendellen have also signed two-year deals at Munster.  

Mike Haley joined Munster from Sale Sharks in 2018 and has already amassed 80 appearances for the province, starting at full-back on each occasion and scoring 16 tries. He's become Munster's mainstay fullback.  

Prop Wycherley made his debut against Cardiff Blues in 2020. He enjoyed a standout season last year making 19 appearances with an overall 29 appearances in red to date. 

Wycherley is currently on international duty with the Ireland Emerging squad. He played against the Griquas in Bloemfontein last week. 

Daly is also currently on tour with the same squad Ireland squad in South Africa. He's scored eight tries in 49 Munster appearances since his first start in 2019 

Back-row forward 21-year-old Alex Kendellen was meant to also travel but did not due to return to play protocols.  

Kendellen made his debut against Scarlets in March 2021 and has made 22 appearances for the province. 

He captained the Ireland U20s for the 2021 Six Nations and was a standout performer as they finished third, scoring six tries in five appearances. 

