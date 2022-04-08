Munster and Ulster name their teams for trips to France and England in the Heineken Champions Cup games

PETER O' MAHONY and Joey Carbery will miss Munster's Heineken Champions Cup game tomorrow against Exeter at Sandy Park. The pair will miss out through injury.

Carbery is suffering from a knee injury, while O’Mahony has a hamstring injury,

Munster are hoping that the duo will return for the return leg next weekend at Thomond Park

Munster released a statement on their website saying

"A hamstring complaint has ruled out O'Mahony with the Munster captain to be reassessed on Monday ahead of the return fixture at Thomond Park,"

"Carbery presented with a low-grade leg/knee injury following the Leinster clash but is expected to make his return to full training on Monday.]

Gavin Coombes will also miss the game due to the ankle injury he suffered against Leinster. He is expected to be out till May,

Munster team news

The team for the game is

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer all start in the front row.

Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley start as locks

Jack O’Donoghue starts as captain, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen make up the rest of the front row

Conor Murray and Ben Healy will play as scrum half and outhalf

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell will start in midfield

Mike Haley starts at full back and veterans Keith Earls and Simon Zebo will start on the wing.

Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, and Jack O’Sullivan start on the bench for the Munster side.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.



Here is your Munster team for the big game in Exeter tomorrow evening 💪#EXEvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 8, 2022



Ulster will travel to France for their first leg of their round-of-16 clash against Toulouse at Le Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game will kick-off at 3.15pm Irish time.

Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland has made eight changes to the team from last week’s 34-16 defeat by the Bulls in the URC.

Ulster team news

Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring named at loosehead and hooker, with Marty Moore retaining his place at tighthead prop

Ian Henderson captains the side with Alan O' Connor in the second row.

Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen start in the back row for the northern province.

Billy Burns starts at out-half and John Cooney plays as the scrum-half

James Hume, Stuart McCloskey start at inside and outside centre

Stuart McCloskey, Ben Moxham start on the wings, while Mike Lowry completes the back three at fullback

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ben Moxham, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle.