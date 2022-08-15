Nathan Collins says's 'he wants to be the best' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham

NATHAN COLLINS say's 'he wants to be the best – be the best he can possibly be' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham last weekend

The Leixlip man signed for Wolves from Burnley in a £20.5million move this month. It became the one of most Irish expensive transfers off all time.

Damien Duff holds the record for moving to Chelsea for £24.5M in 2003.

Collins kept a clean sheet against Fulham and believes that Wolves could have got more from the game



“I felt like we were dominant, to be fair,” Collins told the Express and Star.

“Obviously they had a few chances as well, which is natural in the Premier League, but I felt overall we were dominant.

“I felt we were the better side with the better chances, other than the penalty.

“I’m just enjoying my football and that’s all I want to do.

“All I ever wanted to do in life is play football, so I’m just enjoying it.

“The gaffer and the lads give me freedom and I like the style of play we’re playing, so I’m grateful.”

Speaking about his sudden rise to the Premier League, the 21-year-old said he was only concentrating at getting better under Bruno Lage

“It’s all happened quickly but I’ve taken it in my stride,” he added.

“I’m just enjoying my football and I’ll keep getting myself better and better. I’m working hard, that’s all I can do.

“I want to be the best – be the best I can possibly be. I have to keep working hard and I know that.

“That’s all I ever wanted growing up, to play in the Premier League and play for Ireland.

“Now that I have that, I want more, and I’ll keep chasing it.”

Wolves play Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday at 12.30.