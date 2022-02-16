Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary 'Drive to Survive' series will return on March 11th
Sport

Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary 'Drive to Survive' series will return on March 11th

 

RACING FANS will be delighted to know that their favourite series on Netflix Drive to Survive' is returning to the platform.

During the Super Bowl, Netflix announced that the new season will be available on Netflix starting March 11.

The fourth series will emulate the last three installments and run for ten episodes.

Each episode goes into each of the drivers lifes and their work with the racing teams. These include Daniel Ricciardo for McLaren, George William Russell now at Mercedes, and many others.

Series producer Box to Box filmed behind the scenes footage throughout the 2021 F1 season

This year will be especially good in our opinion due to the controversial season ender between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The pair  had a 22-race battle that went right down to the wire.

Verstappen pipped Hamiton to the title on the last day in Abu Dhabi because of a safety car issue which allowed the Dutchman to pip the Englishman to the title on the last lap.

The series will also have Hamilton storming through the grid in the Sao Paulo Sprint and Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon winning out in Hungary, Sergio Perez winning out in a dramatic Azerbaijan GP and many others for racing fans to see

The bad news for racing fans is that Verstappen has not agreed to cooperate with the makers of Drive to Survive as he felt they painted him as a villain throughout the series. He has not given any footage or interviews as a result. 

He will appear in the series though as Box to Box have the rights to use footage filmed by Formula 1 Management during race weekends.

The series starts with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

See More: Drive To Survive, F1, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Netflix

Related

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree
Sport 1 hour ago

Rachael Blackmore says she is still not over last year's Grand National triumph at Aintree

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nigel Owens feels France's try in the Ireland game may have been a forward pass
Sport 18 hours ago

Nigel Owens feels France's try in the Ireland game may have been a forward pass

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap
Sport 19 hours ago

Tyrone GAA have lost appeal against overuling the red cards in Armagh scrap

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Cahir Castle in Tipperary wins title of Europe’s favourite filming location
News 28 minutes ago

Cahir Castle in Tipperary wins title of Europe’s favourite filming location

By: Connell McHugh

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv
News 18 hours ago

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv

By: Connell McHugh

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab
Sport 21 hours ago

Novak Djokovic says he may sacrifice future tournaments rather than get jab

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tayto to end sponsorship of Tayto Park at the end of the year
News 21 hours ago

Tayto to end sponsorship of Tayto Park at the end of the year

By: Connell McHugh

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story
Sport 22 hours ago

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story

By: Conor O'Donoghue