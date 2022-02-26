A NEW format for the All Ireland football championship is to be trialed for three years beginning in 2023, delegates at the GAA Congress in Bekan, Co Mayo, voted today.

The proposal was passed today by 216-12 of delegates, well above the required 60 per cent majority.

The proposal keeps the Allianz Football League in the spring and provincial championships in the early summer. A tiered All-Ireland structure, based on four groups of four, will be implemented.

Group winners will then progress straight to quarter-finals and second and third-placed teams contest the remaining four places.

The next 16 counties, based on league ranking, go into four groups for the Tier 2 Tailteann Cup.

Derek Kent, chair of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), proposed the motion, which was seconded by Kerry’s John Joe Carroll, a member of the GAA management committee.

"I am delighted (hopefully) that we have passed a new structure for our intercounty competitions beginning next year," said Larry McCarthy, GAA President.

"The structure will give more games to more counties at an appropriate level and at an appropriate time of the year. While there may be some teething problems, as there is with any new venture, we will work through those problems and adjust accordingly.

"The format is an exciting one and I look forward to great games and the opportunity for counties who may not have been successful for a while to develop and evolve and compete consistently."

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO, said: "The players stand strong in support of this positive motion. Players are asking for unity, this is receiving a strong green light from players."

Former GAA President Seán Kelly added:

"I have endoresed this completely. In fairness to you Uachtarán and your colleagues, you said you would reconsider after Special Congress. It will enhance the provincial championships and it will enhance the league.

"I think it is going to work out very well, every team will get a minimum of four games."

Down GAA Chairman Jack Devanney called for the Tailteann Cup final to be played on the same day as the All Ireland SFC final as the structure and format mirror each other.

"This opens the door allowing counties to be participants on the biggest day of football."