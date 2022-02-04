Niamh Briggs has been appointed assistant coach of the Irish women's rugby team

THE FORMER captain of Ireland's women's team Niamh Briggs has been confirmed as the assistant coach of the women's national side as they begin preparations for the Six Nations.

Briggs now joins Greg McWilliams' coaching staff as 41 Irish-based players gather for a three-day screening camp this weekend.

Originally from Limerick, Briggs was part of two successful Six Nations campaigns and was captain for one.

She also played in two World Cups after making her senior debut in 2008 and ended her Ireland tenure with 62 caps for her country.

Having recently coached at UL Bohemians and Munster, she brings a wealth of experience to the role

In a statement on the Irish rugby website, Briggs said:

"It's going to be a challenging and busy couple of months," said Briggs.

"But it's a fantastic opportunity for us to create a special environment and help players achieve their dream of playing in green."

The 41 players called into this weekend's screening camp all play for Irish sides, with England-based players remaining with their clubs to avail of further game time.

I am delighted to come on board as an assistant coach as part of Greg’s coaching team.

“I worked with him during my playing career and while it is early days in his tenure, I believe he is building something really exciting as we strive to move Irish Women’s rugby forward, both at a domestic and international level.

Ireland's women's will begin their Six Nations journey in 2022, like the men's format to Wales.

They will then travel to France in round 2 on Saturday, April 2.

McWilliams’ side will play their second home game of the Championship against Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday, April 10 (kick-off 5pm).

The penultimate weekends sees Ireland travel to face England on Sunday, April 24, before their final home match, against Scotland, April 30 (kick-off 8pm).