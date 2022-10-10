Niamh Fahey says 'It’s important for Ireland to have no fear, and go for it' ahead of the Scotland clash tomorrow

IRELAND veteran Niamh Fahey says that Ireland should have 'no fear' ahead of their mammoth World Cup play-off against Scotland tomorrow.

Ireland could reach their first ever major tournament if they beat Scotland, and other factors go their way on Tuesday.

The worst-case scenario for Ireland is the 10-team intercontinental play-off in February. This reality is one that Ireland and Vera Pauw would like to avoid ahead of the Scotland game.

Fahey has won over 100 caps for her country and wants to record another piece of history with the Girls in Green.

Like the rest of the squad, this will be Fahey's first major tournament, and the Liverpool and Republic of Ireland centre-half feels they can't throw away the chance to reach the World Cup

"These opportunities don't come around often," Fahey said.

"The last time I had it was at the start of my career against Iceland at the Euro play-off. That was at the start and now you could say I’m at the end. I know how big of an opportunity it is.

"It’s important to have no fear, go for it and put in the best performance we can. Hopefully, the result can go our way.

"For myself, it's just great to be fit and healthy back in. It was gutting personally to miss those two games but that's what the team and the squad is there for, to get us through and now, luckily for me, I'm fit and ready to be part of the squad and when I'm called upon and needed."

Women's football has come on leaps and bounds since she made her debut in 2007 against Portugal. England's Euros win last year propelled the women's format to new levels with record attendance and increased exposure.

Fahey claims that she didn't feel the upward momentum in women's football was something she'd see happening 10 or 20 years ago, but that's changed spectacularly

"I probably wouldn't have thought it would change so drastically in 10 years, so 20 years' time, I don't know where it's going to go. I know it's only going to go in one direction and that's up.

"You saw Barcelona selling out the Camp Nou on numerous occasions. Now I think as the game develops, you'll start to see the improvement in underage structures, which is huge, and facilities, which also need improving.

"There's a lot of those things that still need to be brought up to a professional level and I think as that continues to improve, you'll just see the game go from strength to strength. It's limitless, as to where it can go so it's exciting times. I only wish I was starting off all over again."

Ireland play Scotland at 8pm in Hampden Park tomorrow