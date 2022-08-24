Nick Kyrgios is being sued for defamation after he told a fan that she looked as if 'she had about 700 drinks' at Wimbledon this year
Sport

Nick Kyrgios is being sued for defamation after he told a fan that she looked as if 'she had about 700 drinks' at Wimbledon this year

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A DEFAMATION CASE is set to be taken against Nick Kyrgios after he made comments towards a spectator in the final of this year's Wimbledon.  

Kyrgios, an Australian tennis player played Novak Djokovic in July and complained to the umpire at the time that a spectator who heckled him 'looked as if she had about 700 drinks' 

Kyrgios asked Renaud Lichtenstein, the umpire at the time to remove the spectator 

She’s distracting me when I’m serving in Wimbledon final. There’s no other bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me and then she’s did it again, it nearly cost me the game. Why’s she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind … speaking to me in the middle of the game, what’s acceptable, said the Australian. 

The spectator Palus was briefly ejected before returning to her seat 

Palus told The Sun in July she was trying to show her support for the Australian player, 

She said: “He always says the crowd is against him and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him. 

“I only had one Pimm’s and one rosé.” 



 

Kyrgios's Wimbledon adventure was littered with controversy from wearing red hats despite an all-white dress code, swearing at umpires, and many other incidents 

Now he is being sued for defamation by Palus 

In a statement released by Palus solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, said: "On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis Championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time. 

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress. 

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name. 

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity. 

"Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court." 

The 27-year-old is also facing court proceedings in Australia after being accused of assaulting a former partner. 

Kyrgios is due to compete at the US Open which starts next week. 



 

See More: Nick Kyrgios, Other Sports, Tennis

Related

‘You must have a boring life’ - tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios hits out at journalist in wake of Nadal defeat
Sport 3 years ago

‘You must have a boring life’ - tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios hits out at journalist in wake of Nadal defeat

By: Stephen Mahon

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91
Sport 1 hour ago

The FAI pays tribute to former President Des Casey who passed away aged 91

By: Conor O'Donoghue

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
Sport 18 hours ago

2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'
Sport 19 hours ago

Manchester United legend Paul McGrath believes yesterday's 2-1 over Liverpool is a 'step on the long road back for the club'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Court hears Thomas O'Halloran suffered multiple stab wounds to neck, chest and abdomen
News 20 hours ago

Court hears Thomas O'Halloran suffered multiple stab wounds to neck, chest and abdomen

By: Irish Post

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game
Sport 21 hours ago

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley believes that 'Irish football is on the incline'
Sport 22 hours ago

New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley believes that 'Irish football is on the incline'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Derry Girls, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton among National Television Award nominees
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Derry Girls, Cillian Murphy and Graham Norton among National Television Award nominees

By: Connell McHugh