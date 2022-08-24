Nick Kyrgios is being sued for defamation after he told a fan that she looked as if 'she had about 700 drinks' at Wimbledon this year

A DEFAMATION CASE is set to be taken against Nick Kyrgios after he made comments towards a spectator in the final of this year's Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, an Australian tennis player played Novak Djokovic in July and complained to the umpire at the time that a spectator who heckled him 'looked as if she had about 700 drinks'

Kyrgios asked Renaud Lichtenstein, the umpire at the time to remove the spectator

She’s distracting me when I’m serving in Wimbledon final. There’s no other bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me and then she’s did it again, it nearly cost me the game. Why’s she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind … speaking to me in the middle of the game, what’s acceptable, said the Australian.

The spectator Palus was briefly ejected before returning to her seat

Palus told The Sun in July she was trying to show her support for the Australian player,

She said: “He always says the crowd is against him and I wanted to show we were for him, I wanted to encourage him.

“I only had one Pimm’s and one rosé.”



700 drinks bro 😂😂😂#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/keBvNjUtDa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2022



Kyrgios's Wimbledon adventure was littered with controversy from wearing red hats despite an all-white dress code, swearing at umpires, and many other incidents

Now he is being sued for defamation by Palus

In a statement released by Palus solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, said: "On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis Championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me. Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.

"Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

The 27-year-old is also facing court proceedings in Australia after being accused of assaulting a former partner.

Kyrgios is due to compete at the US Open which starts next week.