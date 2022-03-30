Northampton Saints overtake London Irish but fail to dampen St Patrick's Party celebrations

AFTER a three-year wait, London Irish have finally been able to host their annual St Patrick's Day match for their fans - and what a party it was.

On Saturday, March 26, the Irish-themed celebration was, for the first time, held at their new home, the Brentford Community Stadium in west London.

And, following a season played behind closed doors, London Irish opened their doors to host a home-warming party in style.

Music was provided from The Reels, Bible Code Sundays, and The London Irish Community Choir and a display of Irish dancing came from the Scoil Rince Céin Oir Irish dancers.

Add into the mix a sun-drenched stadium and over 1000 mini and junior rugby players who were invited to walk around the pitch and you have the ingredients for a great celebration.

On the pitch there was still a match to be plated, with London Irish going up against Northampton Saints.

Ollie Hassell-Collin got the scoring underway for London Irish with a try within the seventh minute.

With Paddy Jackson failing to get the conversion, he quickly made up for the mishap with a penalty in the tenth minute to take the score line to 8-0 and all seemed to be going well for the Exiles.

But a record-breaking 15,085 person crowd at the Exiles’ new home for the match and two second-half tries from Nick Phipps were not enough to overcome the on-form Northampton Saints.

The game ended London Irish 22, Northampton Saints 42.

Following the match, as the crowd began to leave the stadium, the Bible Code Sundays took to the stage to play a concert.

London Irish players took the opportunity to thank the crowd, pose for photographs and sign flags and memorabilia.