Novak Djokovic is arrested hours after winning visa battle in Australia
MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows his dejection during the singles match against Marin Cilic of Croatia during the Davis Cup semi final between Serbia and Croatia at Madrid Arena on December 03, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

TENNIS STAR Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested by the Australian government despite winning his battle over the contentious visa debate.

The Serbian received an exemption from the country's strict Covid rules, but had his visa revoked by Australian Border forces last week. The tennis star had spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before Monday's hearing.

But now Judge Anthony Kelly said that the decision to cancel Djokovic’s temporary visa should be quashed and the minister for home affairs must pay his costs and take “all necessary steps to release the applicant immediately”.

Djokovic's passport and all personal effects are to be returned to him imminently. The government must also pay his legal costs, the judge ordered.

His legal team claimed he only agreed to the cancellation because he was disorientated by lack of sleep, and left reeling by the official's "procedurally unfair" treatment.

Shortly after winning his legal case with the Australian government unconfirmed reports started to surface that the tennis star had been arrested as ministers reportedly mulled using a "personal power" to cancel his visa just hours after it was reinstated.

Srdjan Djokovic, his father, spoke to Pavlovic Today and claimed that his son had been arrested by the Aussie government. It's been reported that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has a four-hour window to use "personal discretion" to move ahead with another cancellation. 

The Australian Open begins on 17 January, with the Serbian star bidding to become the most successful men's player ever. The 34-year-old is hoping to break the record of 20 Grand slams at the Australian Open by breaking the record. 

Srdjan Djokovic's father is due to hold a press conference later today

