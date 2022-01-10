Novak Djokovic is arrested hours after winning visa battle in Australia

TENNIS STAR Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested by the Australian government despite winning his battle over the contentious visa debate.

The Serbian received an exemption from the country's strict Covid rules, but had his visa revoked by Australian Border forces last week. The tennis star had spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before Monday's hearing.

Novak Djokovic has won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open. pic.twitter.com/o0lrGcDRoT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 10, 2022

But now Judge Anthony Kelly said that the decision to cancel Djokovic’s temporary visa should be quashed and the minister for home affairs must pay his costs and take “all necessary steps to release the applicant immediately”.

Djokovic's passport and all personal effects are to be returned to him imminently. The government must also pay his legal costs, the judge ordered.

His legal team claimed he only agreed to the cancellation because he was disorientated by lack of sleep, and left reeling by the official's "procedurally unfair" treatment.

Shortly after winning his legal case with the Australian government unconfirmed reports started to surface that the tennis star had been arrested as ministers reportedly mulled using a "personal power" to cancel his visa just hours after it was reinstated.

Srdjan Djokovic, his father, spoke to Pavlovic Today and claimed that his son had been arrested by the Aussie government. It's been reported that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has a four-hour window to use "personal discretion" to move ahead with another cancellation.

🚨🚨 Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke will now consider whether to exercise a "personal power" of cancelling the visa of Novak Djokovic after tennis star won court battle.



➡️ If he does then what's the point of a court systemhttps://t.co/NiaKLKIEOi — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) January 10, 2022

The Australian Open begins on 17 January, with the Serbian star bidding to become the most successful men's player ever. The 34-year-old is hoping to break the record of 20 Grand slams at the Australian Open by breaking the record.

Srdjan Djokovic's father is due to hold a press conference later today