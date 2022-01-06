Novak Djokovic: Serbian will not be playing at Australian Open after visa is revoked

NOVAK DJOKOVIC, the world number one tennis player had his visa application to enter Australia rejected on Wednesday. The 34-year-old had received a vaccine exemption, even though rules stated that all players must be double jabbed to compete in the tournament.

The Serbian was held in the airport for several hours before border officials announced he had not met entry rules. He was then taken to a government detention hotel. A court will decide on his deportation status on Monday.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will likely stay in Australia until at least Monday, as he challenges the government’s decision to cancel his visa.



Djokovic’s lawyers appeared in an online hearing, securing an interim injunction that delays the tennis star’s deportation. pic.twitter.com/4i6ijzdXOn — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) January 6, 2022

Two independent medical panels organized by Tennis Australia and Victoria state granted Djokovic permission to play. He is said to be against the vaccine for the reasons of personal choice.

Craig Tilley, the director of the tournament denied he had been given special treatment with the exemption.

Many people were infuriated with the decision as the country battled with surging Covid-19 cases, while dealing with the strictest lockdown policies in the world. Some people cannot travel in the country. It is reported that 90% of those over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Border officials said the 34-year-old had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" for entry after arriving from Dubai. The tennis player is now being detained at a hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton which is used for immigration detention center.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a statement:

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia,"

Scott Morrison, the Australian PM took to Twitter to say rules are rules and that there would be no exception to their Covid policy:

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Djokovic was a victim of "harassment" and that "the whole of Serbia" supported him. Morrison denied the visa cancellation was because of "any particular position in relation to Serbia", describing the nation as "a good friend of Australia".

Many Serbians gathered outside the Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic was taken to show support for their countryman

Rafael Nadal, said it was "normal" for Australians to get "very frustrated with the case".

"The only clear thing for me is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open," he said, adding: "Of course after a lot of people had been dying for two years, my feeling is [that] the vaccine is the only way to stop this pandemic."

Djokovic's team challenged ABF's decision, and a hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has been scheduled for Monday.