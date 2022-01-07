Novak Djokovic's father claims Australia are trying to humiliate his son

THE FATHER of Novak Djokovic has claimed that he has been scapegoated and been "crucified" in the ongoing Covid-19 medical exemption row in Australia.

The 34-year-old had received the exemption, even though rules stated that all players must be double jabbed to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic's visa was not seen as valid and was taken away. The Serbian was held in the airport for several hours before border officials announced he had not met entry rules. He was then taken to a government detention hotel in Melbourne.

#Australia 🇦🇺 'He's not in detention, he's in prison'.



Djokovic's father Srdjan protested back in Belgrade outside the National Assembly buildings and highlighted what the Serbian's family and his supporters see as witch hunt.

The senior Serbian was interviewed by Sky News and said that he had been singled out unfairly

"Novak and his team filed the same documents as 25 other tennis players (who received exemptions) and they didn't have any problems, just Novak," Djokovic senior said

"They wanted to humiliate him. They could have said 'don't come Novak' and that would have been okay. But no, they wanted to humiliate him and they're still keeping him in prison.

"He's not in detention, he's in prison. They took all of his stuff, even his wallet, they left him with just his phone and no change of clothes, nowhere to wash his face.

"Our pride is a prisoner of these idiots, shame on them, the whole free world together with Serbia should rise. This isn't a battle for Serbia and Novak, it's a battle for billions of people, for freedom of expression, for free speech, freedom of behavior.

"Novak didn't break any laws, just as seven billion people didn't break any laws, they want to subdue us and for us all to be on our knees."

He also linked the ongoing situation to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

"He met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won, since it's Novak, the best tennis player and sportsman in the world," Srdjan Djokovic told a press conference on Thursday.

"Jesus was crucified and endured many things, but is still alive among us. Novak is also crucified... He will endure."

Other high figures like the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic claimed Djokovic was the victim of "political persecution" by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The whole of Serbia is with him and our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible.'

A court will decide on his deportation status on Monday.