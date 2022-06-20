Over the weekend friends and family members attended a vigil for the former Tyrone hurler Damian Casey in Dungannon

ON SUNDAY evening mourners gathered for a vigil at Damian Casey's former GAA club Eoghan Ruadh in Dungannon.

According to reports Damian Casey (28) died in a swimming pool accident in Spain.

A clip appeared online of mourners attending the emotional vigil on social media.

Damian's family members, father Sean, mother Susan and sisters Louise and Catherine also were present at the vigil according to the Belfast Telegraph.

It was also reported that the family asked people attending the 6pm vigil to wear GAA jerseys.



A fitting tribute to a great Gael here in Eoghan Ruadh club grounds for the vigil to Mark his memory.

Reat easy Damian, your memory will never be forgotten. Damian Casey R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/7OuMI2I3fZ — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) June 19, 2022



Items commemorating Mr Casey’s life were placed on a table, including a hurling stick, Tyrone jersey and photographs.

A statement released from the family said that their 'hearts were broken' after the loss.

“Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable and our hearts are broken,” the statement said.

“Words cannot express how devastating the news of Damian’s death has been.

The family also thanked the community and country for their support.

“We thank everyone for their support we are receiving from the local community and across the country, the statement continued

“We ask that everyone avoid idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what’s happened.”

Condolences were also offered by many users on social media over the weekend

'I don’t think I’ve ever went to see Tyrone hurlers but no matter that I knew Damien Casey was a supreme talent and a master of his craft. Thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, his club and the people of Dungannon

'The tragic passing of young Gael Damien Casey is a stark reminder that life is incredibly short. In the blink of an eye, it’s all over. A reminder to do whatever you want, whenever you want. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

His former teammate Conor Grogan also said: 'RIP big Casey. A Teammate, Friend and a Leader. A cracking Hurler but an even better fella.'