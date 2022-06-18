Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

TYRONE HURLER Damian Casey has passed away in a tragic accident in Spain.

According to reports Damian Casey (29) is believed to have attended a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool.

To many Casey is regarded as one of the county's best ever hurlers, in a region dominated by Gaelic football.

Damian Casey made his inter-county debut for Tyrone in 2012 and also played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon.



Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing.



A statement from Tyrone GAA said that their former player 'brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole County.'

Heartbreak and grief can come in many forms but are especially cruel when brought about by the sudden death of someone young, talented, outgoing and in the prime of life.

Accordingly, Gaelic Tyrone is totally shaken by the news of the tragic death of Damian Casey, a supreme hurler just now at the peak of his powers.

Tyrone County Chair Michael Kerr added: “This breaking news is beyond belief,”

“Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole County, and far beyond, is gone and it’s so hard to take in.”

“There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian’s wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his team-mates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.”

“Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed.”

‘D’imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d’anam | You departed in the bloom of youth, may your soul be granted the Light of Heaven.’