Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer thanks to Ed Sheeran

PAIRC UI CHAOIMH will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer due to Ed Sheeran's concert in the grounds.

Concerts have been used to boost revenue in the ground after it cost €96m to redevelop, which was more than €17.5m over initial costs.

The majority of its funding has come from the GAA and government and government coffers and has brought significant debt on the Cork board.

Cork GAA fixtures moved away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to Ed Sheeran concerts https://t.co/MJf7aRPU97 via @IrishTimesSport — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) February 1, 2022

Cork GAA have now decided that after the Limerick game on the 17th of April, the stadium will switch to concert mode.

Sheeran will be playing at the home of Cork GAA on April 28 and 29,

Cork have now agreed to play their provincial hurling clash with Clare on 30th of April in Semple stadium after agreeing a deal with the Munster Council, Tipperary County Board and Clare County board.

Páirc Uí Rinn will then host the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on Saturday 7 May.

Cork have informed both management of both the hurling and football teams have been told of the news around moved fixtures

Round 3 and 4 of this year's SHC will be swapped with the original Round 4 fixture over the weekends consisting of 1 May and 8 May - while the original Round 3 fixtures will take place on week ending 15 May. Fixtures for Rounds 1, 2 and 5 remain unchanged. Times for all fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

A statement read

"The comprehensive fixture list for 2022 makes the best and most practical use available of facilities owned by Cork GAA during what will be an extremely busy period for Páirc Uí Chaoimh," read a Cork GAA statement.

"Following consultations with, and the agreement of, Munster Council, Tipperary County Board and Clare County Board, the Hurling Championship clash against Clare will be held at FBD Semple Stadium on the weekend of April 30th/May 1st. The relevant capacity will allow us to meet the demand for tickets from all Cork supporters.

"The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday May 7th. The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support."

After the Ed Sheeran concerts takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 28-29, Cork vs Clare (hurling) will be in Thurles, Cork vs Kerry (football) in Páirc Uí Rinn. pic.twitter.com/rOESQPKCzP — Brian Barry (@briangbarry) February 1, 2022

Changed Fixtures – Munster SHC

Cork v Clare - FBD Semple Stadium – Sunday 1 May (was 15 May)

Limerick v Tipperary - TUS Gaelic Grounds – Sunday 8 May (was 15 May)

Waterford v Cork - Walsh Park – Sunday 15 May (was 8 May)

Clare v Limerick - Cusack Park – Sunday 15 May (was 8 May)

Changed Fixtures – Munster SFC

Tipperary v Waterford - Fraher Field – Saturday 30 April (was 1 May)

Clare v Limerick - Cusack Park – Saturday 30 April (was 1 May)

Cork v Kerry - Páirc Ui Rinn – Saturday 7 May (venue confirmed – no date change)

Tipperary or Waterford v Clare or Limerick – Saturday 14 May (was May 15th)