Paul McGrath believes Manchester United's players are a 'complete embarrassment' after their loss against Brentford

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER PAUL McGrath believes that Manchester United's struggling stars are a 'complete embarrassment' to the football club.

United lost their second game of the season 4-0 to Brentford and conceded the four goals within 30 minutes.

Goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Da Silva, and Mathias Jensen capped of a historic day for the Bee's, but only increased the pressure on Ten Hag and his squad.

Many described it as the 'worst performance they had ever seen by a Manchester United side'.

McGrath, who used to play for the club feels that current underperformers look like they have never played together

"United are now just a money-making racket - and if they happen to play good football along the way, well that’s great," the former Ireland player said in his Sunday World column

"If they don’t play good football, well they make money anyway."

"The United Board have indulged four managers over the last nine years with £1billion of spending power in the transfer market without any coherent philosophy.

"So, you get the team that turned up at Brentford yesterday."

"Frankly, it looked more like the team was put together for £1million or even just a quid itself."

"It's a real achievement to spend a billion pounds and be this bad" 💰



Brentford's starting XI: £55m

Manchester United's starting XI: £424m

McGrath also described the Brentford loss as a complete embarrassment and believes that Fred and Scott McTominay should not be starting for a club the size of United.

A feeling shared by fans of a lot of people in football.

"Last night was a complete embarrassment to Manchester United football club."

Everyone has said for years that United would win nothing with Fred and Scott McTominay as a defensive midfield partnership.

So why weren’t both replaced during the summer? Instead, last night Erik ten Hag put in Christian Eriksen.

Ending the column, he emphasised that United's new boss would need time to gut the current squad and build his own style.

"If I was ten Hag, I’d be going to the United board with a four-year plan tomorrow morning, outlining the players I wanted out of my dressing-room, at whatever the cost, over that time.

And I’d be giving the Board a list of the best players in the world that I want to come in during the life of that four-year plan.

It’s going to take that long, and another shed load of money to turn this around."

What the Board have to decide is whether ten Hag is the man to be entrusted with the job."

United play rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford next Monday at 20.00