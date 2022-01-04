Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish:
Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish:

MANCHESTER CITY'S Jack Grealish says that his current boss Pep Guardiola would have loved to have Stephen Ireland when he was in his pomp. 

A new Man City documentary titled Ireland Is Superman is being released about the Corkman The former Villa playmaker when asked about the hypothetical pairing said:

"Yeah, of course - 100 percent.

"The way he's so technically gifted, Pep would love him. Playing in this team now is a pleasure to do. I'm sure Stevie Ireland would have loved to be involved in it."Ireland and Grealish's paths crossed at Aston Villa in the early part of the last decade.

"As soon as there was talk that he was going to sign for Villa, it was big," said Grealish.

"At the time, I was a number 10 coming through at Villa. He was someone that I really looked up to always. He always gave us good information, and he was good with the young lads.

"I still speak to him now a fair bit. He was happy when I signed here because he sent me a lovely message."

Grealish added:

"Honestly, there are so many players that we've both played with that have said he was the best trainer out of anyone they've seen."

In the 2008-09, Ireland scored 13 times in 50 matches across all competitions and was immortalized in City folklore. He is also remembered for dropping his shorts to reveal Superman underpants following a goal against Sunderland. 

Ireland made 175 appearances in total, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2010, where his natural ability and dedicated approach made him the ideal role model for future City playmaker Grealish, who was coming through Villa’s academy at the time.

The two remain in contact today and Ireland shared the delight of all City fans when the 26-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

"There are so many players that we have both played with that say he is the best trainer out of everyone I've seen," he added.

“As soon as there was talk that he was going to sign for Villa, it was big.

“At the time I was a No.10 coming through at Villa, so he was someone I really looked up to. He always gave us good information and he was good with the young lads.

“I still speak to him now a fair bit and he was happy when I signed here because he sent me a lovely message.”

