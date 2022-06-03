PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s host Bosnia & Herzegovina at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night in the first of two back-to-back European Championship qualifiers in Dublin 24.



Ireland will be backed by their biggest home crowd of the campaign as they look for a third win in a row, having completed a double over Sweden in their last two qualifiers.



Match Details

Fixture: Republic of Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21

KO time: 7.30pm

Stadium: Tallaght Stadium



Ticket news: Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket. *Ticketmaster charges apply



Bosnia & Herzegovina, Friday, June 3, KO 7.30pm, Tallaght Stadium

Montenegro, Monday, June 6, KO 5pm, Tallaght Stadium



A duo ticket secures a seat for both games and is priced at €15* for adults, €8* for children with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €30*. *Please note Ticketmaster service charges apply.



Tickets will be available to purchase on the day at Tallaght Stadium.

Matchday Information. Parking at Tallaght Stadium is closed to the public with patrons encouraged to park in The Square Shopping Centre.



Where to watch: RTÉ2 and RTÉPlayer

Referee: Luca Cibelli (Switzerland)

Assistant Referee: Vital Jobin (Switzerland)

Assistant Referee: Matthias Sbrissa (Switzerland)

Fourth Official: Lionel Tschudi (Switzerland)



Team News: No injury concerns for Jim Crawford.



What they said



Republic of Ireland U21 Manager Jim Crawford: “There’s certainly momentum with us. We played Sweden at home and won 1-0 and played them away and won 2-0. You’re keeping clean sheets and scoring from open play, there is that momentum with us. It’s not about what causes momentum but who drives it. Top players create momentum and we spoke about this in our first meeting in the camp and since then the lads have been excellent in training:”



Republic of Ireland U21 Defender Lee O’Connor: “We’ve put ourselves in a good position but I think for us we have to keep improving. You can see as the campaign has gone on we’ve improved as a group and got better. I think they [Bosnia & Herzegovina] are a good team. It was a good win for us out there and a good performance from us but they are dangerous and they had their chances and they were organised, as all good teams are, so it will be another test for us.”





Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad



Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Harrington (Cork City).



Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Joe Bagan (Cardiff City), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin McEntee (Walsall), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers).



Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).



Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).



UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers – Group F (all times are Irish time)



Friday, June 3 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm

Monday, June 6 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21, Tallaght Stadium, 5pm

Tuesday, June 14 | Italy U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca, Ascoli, Italy, 4.30pm