Rachael Blackmore favourite to win BBC World Sport Star over likes of Max Verstappen and Tom Brady

RACHAEL BLACKMORE could be set to hit the history books again as the Tipperary native has been nominated in the World Sport Star category at this month’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. The 32-year-old is favourite to win over the likes of Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady and Max Verstappen.

Blackmore is the bookies’ favourite for the prize after a momentous year saw her crowned as jockey of the year. She became the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners on the likes of Honeysuckle.

She followed this up by becoming the first female to win the Grand National on the Henry De Bromhead trained horse Minella Times in April. These events put Blackmore's name on the sporting map.

The nominees for World Sport Star at BBC Sports Personality of the Year are:



⭐ Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

⭐ Rachael Blackmore

⭐ Tom Brady

⭐ Novak Djokovic

⭐ Elaine Thompson-Herah

⭐ Max Verstappen



Voting closes at 1300 GMT on Tuesday 14 December 2021

Her other victories came aboard Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Tell Me Something Girl and Quilixios, which saw her enter the Grand National record books on April 10.

She is also nominated alongside other sporting stars such as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the boxer and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Voting has already opened and will close at 1pm on 14 December, with the winner announced in the live show on 19 December.