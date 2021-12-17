Rachael Blackmore is the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year
Meath , Ireland - 28 November 2021; Rachael Blackmore alongside Honeysuckle with winning connections including owner Kenneth Alexander and his wife Caroline after winning the BARONERACING.COM Hatton's Grace Hurdle during day two of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Meath. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

RACHAEL BLACKMORE has added another prize to her ever growing list. The trailblazer who made history as the first female jockey to win at Aintree and Cheltenmaham has been crowned The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

In what was an outstanding year for sport, but particularly for Irish sportswomen, Blackmore recorded several historic firsts over a three-week period.

Blackmore rode 11-1 chance Minella Times to victory, which made her the first woman to do so in the race’s 172-year history. It was the start of historic firsts over a three-week period.

She could not receive the award due to covid, but she did tell fans she was neither male or female, she was merely human;

“I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human", said Blackmore.

Blackmore also became the first female jockey to claim the leading jockey title at Cheltenham and also won the Champion Hurdle riding Honeysuckle

Blackmore described winning the award as being really special as she accepted the award online.

“It’s been such an incredible year for sport and particularly for women in sport. To be nominated is fantastic but to win an award like this, it’s so special, it really is.

When you look at the people you are up against and their achievements. It’s hard to comprehend that you’ve come out on top of that, it’s unbelievable.”

After a bad fall in July at Killarney, Blackmore was out injured for three months. She told awards presenter Des Cahill and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers that injuries were part and parcel of jump racing.

“I broke my ankle and my hip on opposite legs, which made it a bit more challenging at the start for sure but that’s the life of a jump jockey and there’s no jump jockey out there who thinks they aren’t going to get injured. That’s probably the only guarantee we have - and you know you’re just hoping it’s never too serious. And look I’m back now, that’s the main thing.”

This comes days after Blackmore won the 2021 HRI Irish Racing Hero award

 

