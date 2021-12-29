Rachael Blackmore wins at Leopardstown on Journey With Me
Sport

Rachael Blackmore wins at Leopardstown on Journey With Me

Dublin , Ireland - 29 December 2021; Journey With Me, with Rachael Blackmore up, jumps the fourth on their way to winning the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle on day four of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRISH TRAILBLAZER Rachael Blackmore has continued her impressive 2021 as the Tipperary woman took top spot at Leopardstown on Journey With Me.

Journey With Me maintained his unbeaten record in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown, while a second successive shock defeat for top-class horse Kilcruit also occurred

Sir Gerhard beat Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham before reversing that form at Punchestown.

Ridden by Paul Townend, Kilcruit tracked Henry de Bromhead’s point-to-point and bumper winner Journey With Me for much of the two-and-a-half-mile contest, but it was clear from the home turn he was struggling to bridge the gap.

With Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, the leader galloped all the way to the line to prevail by three and a half lengths from Minella Crooner, who beat the disappointing Kilcruit to the runner-up spot.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was beaten at odds of 1-14 on his hurdling debut at Cork last month and was the 4-9 favorite to bounce back on day four of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with him – he’s a lovely horse. He obviously won his bumper well and his point-to-point and he did it really well there.

“He’s won a maiden hurdle and there’s still a long way to go, but I’m delighted with that.

“He’s bucked the trend of our Christmas anyhow, one of the few to buck it, so that’s great. It must mean he’s a good horse if he can win this week!”

See More: Irish Horse Racing, Rachel Blackmore

Related

AP McCoy saved jockey James Bowen's life following 'horrendous and very scary' incident
Sport 5 days ago

AP McCoy saved jockey James Bowen's life following 'horrendous and very scary' incident

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore is the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year
Sport 1 week ago

Rachael Blackmore is the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Racheal Blackmore to receive a top Horse Racing Ireland [HRI] award
Sport 1 month ago

Racheal Blackmore to receive a top Horse Racing Ireland [HRI] award

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'
Sport 1 hour ago

Munster's Ben Healy feels a new deal is 'heading in the right direction'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace
Sport 7 hours ago

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace

By: Conor O'Donoghue

State papers reveal concerns over media's reaction to Troubles deaths
News 22 hours ago

State papers reveal concerns over media's reaction to Troubles deaths

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital
News 1 day ago

Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly
News 1 day ago

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly

By: Gerard Donaghy