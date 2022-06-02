REPORT | Ireland MU19 3-0 Iceland MU19

In Spain, the Republic of Ireland Men's Under-19 team beat Iceland 3-0 in a well-deserved victory.



Goals from Jad Hakiki, Sean Grehan, and Jamie Mullins, were enough in the first of two friendlies that Tom Mohan's side will play before returning to competitive action in September.

Midway through the first half, Ireland scored on a break down the right flank. Harry Vaughan made an advancing run down the wing before laying off a clever pass to defender Sam Curtis, who sent it into the Icelandic goal area. The ball was not cleared, and Hakiki used some clever footwork to get the ball onto his right foot and poke it home from close range despite being under pressure.

Curtis came close to adding a second but the Icelandic goalkeeper smothered his effort, which was followed by a strike from Nathan Fraser from the edge of the box that went wide of the Icelandic goal.

As they continued to push, Ireland were rewarded with a second goal in the second half through Grehan. He got on the end of a corner that was hit to the back post, with the defender heading home from close range.

Ireland's third goal was a well-worked team goal that began with Irish goalkeeper Owen Mason's pass through the phase of play to Gbemi Arubi, a second-half substitute. He saw the run of Mullins, who struck a first-time effort from 40-yards out that left the keeper with no chance and capped off a fantastic move from Mohan's side to seal the win.

Republic of Ireland: Maguire (Mason 60), Curtis, ( Brooks 77), Nevin (Ferizaj 60), Abankwah (O’Reilly,60), Grehan (Coleman 77 mins), Murphy (Okagbue 87), Fraser (Mullins 70), Vaughan (Golding 77), O’Mahony ( Zefi 70), Hakiki (Arubi 70), Ryan



Iceland: Magnusson, Karlsson, Antonsson, Gudmundsson, Mikaelson, Styrmisson, Dortsteinsson, Brynjolfsson, Juliusson, Bjarnson, Kristjansson

Substitutes: Georgesson, Adalsteinsson, Gislason, Jorundsson, Birgusson, Gudmusson, Nokkvason, Jonsson, Thorbjornsson Stole



Referee: Campoy Candela (Spain)