REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU17 4-0 Northern Ireland WU17

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s signed off the 2022 SuperCupNI with a 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Mossley Park, Newtownabbey.



This was the fourth and final game for James Scott's squad, having previously played out a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland, a draw with Surf Select and a win over Ottawa City.



The first chance of this game came from Ireland’s number 9 Joy Ralph on seven minutes, but her shot was comfortably saved by the Northern Ireland goalkeeper, a positive start for Ireland.



A few minutes later, Jess Fitzgerald won her side a corner kick. Heidi Mackin swung a wonderful delivery into the box and the ball was scrambled off the line numerous times and eventually cleared by Northern Ireland.



On 14 minutes, a goal came for the Girls in Green when Aoife Kelly took on the shot from outside the box and lobbed the goalkeeper making it 1-0.



Another opportunity came for Ireland in the 23rd minute, a good corner taken from Fitzgerald was met by Jodie Loughrey who just put her header wide.

The second half began much like the first, with Ireland creating good space and passing the ball around nicely. 5 minutes into the second half, Aoibhe Fleming delivered a fantastic free-kick into the box and the ball was headed into the net by Northern Ireland, 2-0 to the Girls in Green.



On 56 minutes, Joy Ralph ran on to a through ball on the right-hand side and did well to beat her defender. Her ball found Lia O’Leary who was just unlucky with her connection.



With three minutes to go, Ceola Bergin got into good space at the edge of the box, took on the shot and scored. With six goals scored in the competition, Ceola took home the Golden Boot as well.



Loughrey added a fourth and final goal for the Girls in Green to top off a fine performance on the day.



The full-time whistle blew, and Ireland are victorious 4-0. A great display from the Girls in Green and a good opportunity for James Scott and his staff to assess his squad coming into EURO Qualifiers.



Republic of Ireland: Katie Keane; Alice Lillie (Hannah Healy 59), Heidi Mackin, Aoibhe Fleming, Grace Fitzpatrick-Ryan (Niamh Tyrell 53); Aoife Kelly, Jess Fitzgerald (Freya Healy 65), Jodie Loughrey (C); Lia O’Leary, Joy Ralph (Claire Walsh 65), Katie Lawlee (Ceola Bergin 53).