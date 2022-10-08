REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 1-0 Northern Ireland WU19
Sport

A header from Emma Doherty ensured the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s took the three points from their 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifying Round.Having drawn 1-1 with Poland in their first game in Group 5, Dave Connell knew that his team needed a victory in order to stay in contention to reach Phase 2 of qualifying next year. And that is exactly what they achieved.

Ireland sit second in the Group behind France - who they play next on Monday afternoon - but have already secured a place in the next stage of qualifying.

It was Northern Ireland who started on a lively note in this game but the attacking threat from Connell's side was clear to see with Eva Mangan, Lia O'Leary, Jessie Stapleton and Tara O'Hanlon all unloading attempts at goal before they eventually did score.

The goal arrived on 20 minutes when Jamie Thompson's delivery from a corner kick picked out Sligo Rovers forward Doherty who nodded it at goal and it spilled over the line.

For much of the remainder of the game it was one-way traffic with Ireland registering 17 attempts on goal compared to just one for their opponents. Goalkeeper Erin McAllister was kept incredibly busy throughout.

This was another positive performance for the Girls in Green and they will move onto their final Group game with a lot of confidence and knowing that a spot at next summer's main tournament is still within reach.

Republic of Ireland: Summer Lawless; Melissa O'Kane, Kate Thompson, Jessie Stapleton, Tara O'Hanlon; Sophie Morrin, Scarlett Herron; Jamie Thompson (Michaela Lawrence 58), Eva Mangan (Rola Olusola 89), Lia O'Leary (Kerri O'Hara 56); Emma Doherty.

Northern Ireland: Erin McAllister, Sarah Jane McMaster, Aimee Neal (Sarah Tweedie 75), Helen Parker, Rebecca Magee, Ella Haughey, Aoibhe O’Neill, Naomi McLaughlin, Maeve McConaghy (Emily Reid 82), Erin Montgomery (Keri Halliday 75), Ellie-Mae Dickson.

Referee: Jelena Pejković (Croatia).

UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship QualifiersLeague A, Group 5Tuesday, October 4th | Poland 1-1 Republic of Ireland, City Stadium PlewiskaFriday, October 7th | Republic of Ireland 1-0 Northern Ireland, City Stadium SwarzedzMonday, October 10th | Republic of Ireland v France, MGKS Huragan, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)

Football, Ireland

