Republic of Ireland star James McClean joins critics of Declan Rice as he considers England switch
Sport

Republic of Ireland star James McClean joins critics of Declan Rice as he considers England switch

(Picture: Getty Images)

JAMES MCCLEAN has hit out at his international teammate Declan Rice after he announces he is considering playing for England instead.

Yesterday, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill confirmed that the West Ham defender is considering an option to represent England.

London-born Rice has been capped for Ireland three times thus far.

"England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up ... he is still deliberating," O'Neill said.

"He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time."

Since then, former Ireland defender Kevin Kilbane tweeted: "I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again."

Advertisement

Stoke City winger McClean tweeted a reply to Kilbane, saying that representing your country should be an "honour and a proud moment".

McClean has played alongside Rice on all three of his Republic of Ireland appearances.

Rice qualifies for the Republic through grandparents from Cork, but has the option to switch to the country of his birth at any time.

See More: Declan Rice, England, Ireland, James McClean, Kevin Kilbane, Martin O'Neill, Soccer, Sport

Related

Declan Rice left out of Republic of Ireland squad as West Ham star 'deliberates' England switch
Sport 22 hours ago

Declan Rice left out of Republic of Ireland squad as West Ham star 'deliberates' England switch

By: Aidan Lonergan

Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble
Sport 1 week ago

Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble

By: Stephen Mahon

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff
Sport 2 months ago

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Pope Francis' Skoda to be donated to homeless charity
News 8 minutes ago

Pope Francis' Skoda to be donated to homeless charity

By: Jack Beresford

Furious bride-to-be cancels 'fairytale' wedding after guests refuse to pay $1,200 each to attend
News 38 minutes ago

Furious bride-to-be cancels 'fairytale' wedding after guests refuse to pay $1,200 each to attend

By: Jack Beresford

Ed Sheeran strongly hints he has married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in secret
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Ed Sheeran strongly hints he has married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in secret

By: Aidan Lonergan

Nine fire trucks respond to incident at Limerick metal factory
News 13 hours ago

Nine fire trucks respond to incident at Limerick metal factory

By: Rebecca Keane

Irish service, the speaking clock, shuts down due to lack of use
News 14 hours ago

Irish service, the speaking clock, shuts down due to lack of use

By: Rebecca Keane