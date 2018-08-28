Republic of Ireland star James McClean joins critics of Declan Rice as he considers England switch

JAMES MCCLEAN has hit out at his international teammate Declan Rice after he announces he is considering playing for England instead.

Yesterday, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill confirmed that the West Ham defender is considering an option to represent England.

London-born Rice has been capped for Ireland three times thus far.

"England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up ... he is still deliberating," O'Neill said.

"He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time."

Since then, former Ireland defender Kevin Kilbane tweeted: "I’d rather be ranked 150th in the world and never qualify again than have someone who has played, but needs time to THINK whether they should play for us again."

Stoke City winger McClean tweeted a reply to Kilbane, saying that representing your country should be an "honour and a proud moment".

Bang on lad.. representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment 🇮🇪 — James McClean (@JamesMcC_14) August 27, 2018

McClean has played alongside Rice on all three of his Republic of Ireland appearances.

Rice qualifies for the Republic through grandparents from Cork, but has the option to switch to the country of his birth at any time.