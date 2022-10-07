Richard Dunne feels Manchester United's players treatment of Ronaldo was like a 'testimonial' last night

LAST NIGHT MANCHESTER UNITED beat Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in the latest instalment of the Europa League.

United went a goal down in the first half due to sloppy play but battled back to win the game 3-2 with a brace for Rashford and Anthony Martial.

United played a formidable team that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and other big-name stars, but it was Ronaldo's performance became the biggest talking point across social media on the night.

The Manchester United legend has become a bit part player for Erik Ten Hag and has largely confined to starts in Europe's second tier competition.



Cristiano Ronaldo has just unbelievably denied himself from reaching 7⃣0⃣0⃣ career goals with this miss...#UEL pic.twitter.com/Ormb0agwmd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022



A lot of people hold the consensus that Ronaldo isn't the same player he was and believe that he's finished at the top.

Last night for example Ronaldo received a tap-in from Diogo Dalot. Normally in these situation's Ronaldo slots these chances in his sleep. This wasn't the case, as he missed in what was essentially an open goal late on in the game. This would have been his 700th goal in all comps, but it wasn't to be.

Richard Dunne, who was one of the pundits for Virgin Media felt that his teammates were treating Ronaldo like a testimonial footballer in the last ever game.

"You’re watching it and you’re thinking ‘Is this his testimonial or what are they doing? he said live on air.

“You’re getting opportunities. You’re running around goalkeepers, and you’ve got a chance to shoot, but he tries to set up Ronaldo. It wasn’t his night anyway.

“There are so many occasions, you’re looking at Rashford who has scored two goals. You’ve got an opportunity for a hat-trick and you’re trying to set up Ronaldo?

“I don’t get it with Man United. They’re not that good, they’re not 4-0 or 5-0 up. They’re still trying to win a game.”

Many people online held the same sentiment as the former Irish defender last night.

One user said: "That was comedic from Utd, falling over themselves in some sort of charity drive to give a visibly past its Ronaldo a goal. If he is “pissed off” he isn’t playing he should just watch videos of him playing this season for the answer why.

While another said: "Even Rooney at his lowest wasn’t THIS bad. And he was tragic!"

Ronaldo and co will take on Everton this Sunday at 7pm. It's highly likely that Ronaldo starts on the bench again.