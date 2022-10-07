Richard Dunne feels Manchester United's players treatment of Ronaldo was like a 'testimonial' last night
Sport

Richard Dunne feels Manchester United's players treatment of Ronaldo was like a 'testimonial' last night

LAST NIGHT MANCHESTER UNITED beat Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in the latest instalment of the Europa League. 

United went a goal down in the first half due to sloppy play but battled back to win the game 3-2 with a brace for Rashford and Anthony Martial.  

United played a formidable team that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and other big-name stars, but it was Ronaldo's performance became the biggest talking point across social media on the night. 

The Manchester United legend has become a bit part player for Erik Ten Hag and has largely confined to starts in Europe's second tier competition.  



 

A lot of people hold the consensus that Ronaldo isn't the same player he was and believe that he's finished at the top. 

Last night for example Ronaldo received a tap-in from Diogo Dalot. Normally in these situation's Ronaldo slots these chances in his sleep. This wasn't the case, as he missed in what was essentially an open goal late on in the game. This would have been his 700th goal in all comps, but it wasn't to be.  

Richard Dunne, who was one of the pundits for Virgin Media felt that his teammates were treating Ronaldo like a testimonial footballer in the last ever game.  

"You’re watching it and you’re thinking ‘Is this his testimonial or what are they doing? he said live on air. 

“You’re getting opportunities. You’re running around goalkeepers, and you’ve got a chance to shoot, but he tries to set up Ronaldo. It wasn’t his night anyway. 

“There are so many occasions, you’re looking at Rashford who has scored two goals. You’ve got an opportunity for a hat-trick and you’re trying to set up Ronaldo? 

“I don’t get it with Man United. They’re not that good, they’re not 4-0 or 5-0 up. They’re still trying to win a game.” 

Many people online held the same sentiment as the former Irish defender last night. 

One user said: "That was comedic from Utd, falling over themselves in some sort of charity drive to give a visibly past its Ronaldo a goal. If he is “pissed off” he isn’t playing he should just watch videos of him playing this season for the answer why. 

While another said: "Even Rooney at his lowest wasn’t THIS bad. And he was tragic!" 

Ronaldo and co will take on Everton this Sunday at 7pm. It's highly likely that Ronaldo starts on the bench again.  



 

See More: Football, Ronaldo

Related

Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland
Sport 1 hour ago

Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced
Sport 1 day ago

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Poland WU19 1-1 Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 2 days ago

REPORT | Poland WU19 1-1 Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby
Sport 20 hours ago

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result
Sport 20 hours ago

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday
Sport 22 hours ago

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing
News 23 hours ago

World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing

By: Connell McHugh

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years
Sport 23 hours ago

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years

By: Conor O'Donoghue