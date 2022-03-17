Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend
Sport

Richie Murphy recognises how special an U-20 Grand Slam could be for Ireland's young stars this weekend

Cork , Ireland - 25 February 2022; Matthew Devine of Ireland during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND'S  U-20 team could be on the cusp of history when they play Scotland in the Sunday's Grand Slam finale this weekend.

Richie Murphy's young side have beaten all before them in the competition and will now have to overcome a plucky Scotland side at Musgrave Park to win a second Grand Slam in three seasons and fourth underage Six Nations crown in its history

Ireland going into the game are favorites, but head coach Richie Murphy has stated that his young Irish side cannot buy into the hype just about yet



"There's no doubt, and some of that came up last week in relation to going over to play England," he said.

"Some lads were saying it might be the only chance you get to do this. I think it's in their mind, it’s not something we talk about too often.

"We try to deal just with the facts, being very clinical in terms of preparation, sticking with the process, knowing that if we deliver what we’ve delivered so far it’ll be good enough to get us over the line.

"We’re trying to not get caught up in the emotion of the thing. It’s all there, all in the background. It’s not something we ignore, but it’s not something we concentrate on."

Some will go onto to have glittering careers for their provinces and the senior team, but for some the chance to win some silverware and a Grand Slam could the only thing they win

Beating England and France away will be the first time that Ireland have pulled off a Slam in these circumstances. 

Murphy knows what it means to people in regards to the hard Slam

"A lot of people are saying that, and it will be (extra special)," he added.

"That win in France, the manner of it as well really set us up well.

"Going into the first game against Wales, there were a couple of areas of our game we were worried about, but over the whole in the past couple of weeks we’ve seen the guys come on really well.

"Everything we talked about in France happened, which was great for the lads because I think they got great confidence in that, from the crowd and all those external factors, and then the game panned out similar to how we imagined it might, getting an opportunity late in the game. They were incredible the way they stuck to it.

"That really kicked them on, and the confidence in the group has grown. They’re driving their own agenda at this stage, we’re reminding them and keeping them on task, going back and trying to drive the things we started with.

"Our first camp was in October, the things we talked about in that very first camp when there were 50-odd players there, we talked about it yesterday in our review. It’s been a consistent message all the way through, and the guys have really bought into that."

The team will be announced tomorrow with many of the young stars keeping their place in the side 

London , United Kingdom - 12 March 2022; Ireland head coach Richie Murphy is interviewed after the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Stone X Stadium in Barnet, England. (Photo By Paul Harding/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: Ireland U20's, Richie Murphy, Rugby

Related

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Star Jockey Danny Mullins give his tips for day 3 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. 
Sport 5 hours ago

Star Jockey Danny Mullins give his tips for day 3 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection
Sport 6 hours ago

Michael Obafemi sends message to Stephen Kenny with brace, ahead of Ireland squad selection

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Buy your perfect plot of land in Ireland from anywhere in the world
Life & Style 49 minutes ago

Buy your perfect plot of land in Ireland from anywhere in the world

By: Irish Post

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Three new support hubs for Ukrainian refugees to open, with over 7,000 already in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day
Community 3 hours ago

Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Country, Trad and Folk stars sign up for weekend-long summer music festival
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Irish Country, Trad and Folk stars sign up for weekend-long summer music festival

By: Fiona Audley

Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds
Community 3 hours ago

Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds

By: Irish Post