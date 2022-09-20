Several injuries have curtailed his time down at Bournemouth. The Dubliner only went onto to make 12 appearances down at the Southcoast.

Now his fortunes are vastly different. Brady joined Championship club Preston North End this summer after spending a year at Bournemouth and has now managed to earn an Ireland recall 18 months after his last cap for the Boys in Green.

The 30-year-old explained that the process of getting over injuries as an older player isn't the same as it used to be, knee and Achilles injuries at Burnley were a big part of this.

“That’s the hardest part of the whole thing, the mental side of it," he said. When you’re younger, you just brush things off, and you just get on with it.

“When you’ve done a couple of long-term ones, it’s difficult. You know what you want to do, but at certain times, your body isn’t allowing you to do that.”



🇮🇪 Robbie Brady winner on this day at EURO 2016 against Italy... 😱@FAIreland | #OTD pic.twitter.com/jPcDb2ch4p — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 22, 2022



Brady was part of Ireland's last tournament campaign in Euro 2016. He scored that famous goal against Italy in the group. The left back/winger is keen to make up for lost time.

When asked if he could stay in the Ireland squad should they make a new tournament he said: “Definitely.

“My performances will have to be up to a level that keeps me involved and I’m confident enough I will be able to get to a level to stay in the picture. We’ll see how things go.

“These tournaments are what it’s all about and what you want to strive to. We’ve got a big week ahead of us now. There are so many factors that will play in getting us to the Euros and like you said the World Cup after.

“I’m only 30 years of age, but there’s no time to waste. There are not that many tournaments left, so you want to grab it with both hands and try and push for them.”

Ireland play Scotland on Saturday at 19.45.