Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea
Sport

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 29: Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea smiles following his team's victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

A PREMIER League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea. 

This news comes after the Russian was sanctioned by the UK government this week.

All of the billionaire's assets were frozen including the club's credit cards and other items linked with the club. 

Chelsea cannot sell any new tickets, leaving fans who have not got season tickets or pre-purchased tickets unable to attend future matches.

The Blues cannot sell any merchandise, including new match programmes, meaning vendors will not be able to work their shifts in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been handed a new license to continue operation though, and the European champions are still locked in negotiations with the Government to ease restrictions.

A Premier League statement read:

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022."

Abramovich's removal of director will not impact the sale of the club according to the the PA news agency

New York merchant bank the Raine Group has now assessed the terms of the license and agreed a route forward for the sale with the Government said the newswire

The Oligarch put the club up for sale last week and pledged to write off the Blues’ £1.5billion debt and to divert all proceeds to a new foundation to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian bought the club in 2003 and turned Chelsea into the most successful English club in the last decade with several trophies such as two European cups, Premier Leagues and many others.

See More: Chelsea, Football, Roman Abramovich

Related

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club
News 2 days ago

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'
Sport 1 week ago

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea from Roman Ambramovic and shares video simulation of it
Sport 1 week ago

Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea from Roman Ambramovic and shares video simulation of it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival
Sport 20 hours ago

David Moyes and Ireland's Ross O' Sullivan give their take on football and Cheltenham Festival

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements
News 22 hours ago

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements

By: Connell McHugh

Apology 'freely, openly, and sincerely' issued by ministers to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Apology 'freely, openly, and sincerely' issued by ministers to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Eddie Jones racks up mind games says "Ireland haven’t played against a team like us before"
Sport 23 hours ago

Eddie Jones racks up mind games says "Ireland haven’t played against a team like us before"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leona Maguire trails by seven shots in Thailand and Shane Lowry struggles at Players Championship
Sport 1 day ago

Leona Maguire trails by seven shots in Thailand and Shane Lowry struggles at Players Championship

By: Conor O'Donoghue