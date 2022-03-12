Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea

A PREMIER League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea.

This news comes after the Russian was sanctioned by the UK government this week.

All of the billionaire's assets were frozen including the club's credit cards and other items linked with the club.

Chelsea cannot sell any new tickets, leaving fans who have not got season tickets or pre-purchased tickets unable to attend future matches.

The Blues cannot sell any merchandise, including new match programmes, meaning vendors will not be able to work their shifts in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been handed a new license to continue operation though, and the European champions are still locked in negotiations with the Government to ease restrictions.

A Premier League statement read:

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022."

Abramovich's removal of director will not impact the sale of the club according to the the PA news agency

New York merchant bank the Raine Group has now assessed the terms of the license and agreed a route forward for the sale with the Government said the newswire

The Oligarch put the club up for sale last week and pledged to write off the Blues’ £1.5billion debt and to divert all proceeds to a new foundation to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian bought the club in 2003 and turned Chelsea into the most successful English club in the last decade with several trophies such as two European cups, Premier Leagues and many others.