Ronan O' Gara rules himself out of the Munster job

RONAN O' GARA will not become Munster's new head coach after the La Rochelle coach spoke in the Irish Examiner and ended speculation on his future. He did however hint the door could open in the future.

The news comes after Munster's head coach Johaan Van Graan announced that he would be departing the province at the end of the season. The following day it was revealed that the South African would become the head coach of English side Bath for next season.

Ronan O' Gara has become the bookies'' favorite to take the reins at Munster, but the Corkman's return to his beloved club won't become a reality just yet.

He addressed the speculation in his weekly Irish Examiner column on Friday. He said that he intends to honor his contract at La Rochelle and that "now is not the time" for him to return to Limerick.

The former Ireland and Munster fly-half said;

"I am in a very happy place personally and professionally here in La Rochelle. I love Munster rugby, I always will, but now is not the time. It is always nice to be considered a potential candidate, and I've had an initial courtesy call, but it goes no further.

I have signed a contract until 2023 and I've never broken one. I'd like to think I'm a man of my word and if I was to walk on La Rochelle after five months as head coach, I'd be Judas".

Munster fans might see O' Gara someday after his comments opened the door for him to return at some stage in the future.

O' Gara led La Rochelle to a Champions Cup final and a Top 14 final appearance, but has shown the rugby world what he's capable of.

The phrase 'now is not the time' will spark hope that the Munster legend is merely waiting for the right moment to arrive back to his old stomping ground.

Thomond Park may see his prodigal son return someday, but for now Munster searches elsewhere.