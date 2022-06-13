Rory McIlroy aimed a cheeky dig at Greg Norman after his 21st win on the PGA Tour at the Canadian Open on Sunday
ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: (L-R) Golf Canada President Liz Hoffman, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, and Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum pose with the trophy after McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club on June 12, 2022 in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

RORY MCLLROY had a pop at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after his 21st win on the PGA Tour at the Canadian Open on Sunday.  

McIlroy birdied eight of his opening 12 holes but wobbled after by recording two bogeys in four holes. However, he birdied his final two holes to close a brilliant eight-under 62 and end the week on 19 under ahead of Justin Thomas and Tony Finau. 

This was the first time that the Hollywood native has defended a title in his PGA Tour career. 

Mcllroy was asked by an American reporter after the win 'what did the win mean for him', he threw a cheeky jibe at Norman, who is the chief instigator of the new Saudi-funded golf league that started last week.  

The win now means Mcllroy has overtaken Norman's PGA Tour wins of 20.

The Northern Irishman has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf league and said: 'Yes, it's a day I will remember for a long, long time. 

'Twenty-first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else {Norman}. That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today and I'm happy to get it done.' 

Justin Thomas, who also went toe-to-toe with the 33-year-old congratulated Mcllroy and took a similar stance on Twitter. 

He said: "What a week. That’s why we play, and that’s why we play on the PGA Tour".  

"Got to battle against one of the best today and got out-duelled, but not without a fight. Congrats to Rory McIlroy on his 21st [winking emoji] win and an amazing finish. Can’t wait for the US Open,' 

When asked how he would celebrate the win, McIlroy also said in his post-win press conference that he had been given a bottle of wine by Shane Lowry, after giving the Offaly native 'a lift from Jupiter up to Columbus last week'. 

He mentioned that he was contemplating opening it if the fatigue didn't hit him first.  

“I gave Shane Lowry a ride from Jupiter up to Columbus last week, and he brought me a really nice bottle of wine,” McIlroy said. “So that's been with us. So maybe open that if I'm not feeling too tired.” 

Up next for McIlroy is the US Open at The Country Club, located in Brookline, Massachusetts starting June 16-19, 2022. 

