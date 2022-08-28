Rory Mcllroy is four shots off the top of the Tour Championship leader board 
The Holywood native ended his day three on -5 under behind 2022 Master's winner Scott Scheffler, but the day did not finish. 

Play was suspended due to a weather warning. Mcllroy started the day 10 under, and with the most FedEx Cup points coming into te event.   

Before play was stopped, he ended on -15 under, but due to lightning in the area his day ended on the 16th hole. 

A good start with birdies on 2 and 3, a dropped a shot on 4, Eagle on 6, birdies on 8 and 13 were his highlights in Atlanta Georgia.  

"With a 72-hole event I think it's still pretty early in the tournament," said Scheffler. 

"We're all just kind of jockeying for position and I was just out there trying to hit some quality shots. 

"I wasn't playing my best, but I was kind of hanging in there. I was looking forward to giving myself some opportunities at the end, but then the horn went off." 

If Mcllroy wins, he will walk away some $18,000,000 (€18,062,100) richer. 

There is a huge $11,5000,000 difference between first and second place, with $6,500,000 going to the runner-up. 

McIlroy is currently in fourth place and in line for a $4,000,000 payday 

The rest of day will get going again at 2.45pm Irish time. The final round is expected to get under way from 4.16pm. 

