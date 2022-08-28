RORY MCLLROY is four shots off the top of the Tour Championship leader board

The Holywood native ended his day three on -5 under behind 2022 Master's winner Scott Scheffler, but the day did not finish.

Play was suspended due to a weather warning. Mcllroy started the day 10 under, and with the most FedEx Cup points coming into te event.

Before play was stopped, he ended on -15 under, but due to lightning in the area his day ended on the 16th hole.

A good start with birdies on 2 and 3, a dropped a shot on 4, Eagle on 6, birdies on 8 and 13 were his highlights in Atlanta Georgia.

Play has been suspended for the day.



Stay tuned for an announcement for Sunday gate times. https://t.co/Lvsx6hVBZb — TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) August 27, 2022

"With a 72-hole event I think it's still pretty early in the tournament," said Scheffler.

"We're all just kind of jockeying for position and I was just out there trying to hit some quality shots.

"I wasn't playing my best, but I was kind of hanging in there. I was looking forward to giving myself some opportunities at the end, but then the horn went off."

If Mcllroy wins, he will walk away some $18,000,000 (€18,062,100) richer.

There is a huge $11,5000,000 difference between first and second place, with $6,500,000 going to the runner-up.

McIlroy is currently in fourth place and in line for a $4,000,000 payday

The rest of day will get going again at 2.45pm Irish time. The final round is expected to get under way from 4.16pm.