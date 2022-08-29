Rory Mcllroy made history by becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times on Sunday
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the FedEx Cup after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

RORY MCLLROY made history on Sunday night in Atlanta Georgia after becoming the first player ever to win the FedEx Cup three times. 

The Holywood native overturned a six-shot lead on 2022 Master's champion Scottie Scheffler at the Tour Championship in Atlanta Georgia. 

Mcllroy ended the day on -21 under par, 66, while the American finished tied second -21, a shot behind with the Korean Sungjae Im. 



 

McIlroy birdied the third and produced three more in succession from the fifth to take the lead over Scheffler 

A birdie from the 8th from the American squared things up before McIlroy caught up on the 12th. 

A lot of people think Mcllroy plays worse with the pressure, and it looked like that was case, when a bogey on the 14th made him wobble. 

However, a 30 feet birdie on the 15th put that notion to bed. 

Scheffler's bogey from a greenside bunker came soon after McIlroy holed from seven feet to take the lead for the first time. 

A costly bunker shot on the par-five 18th cost Scheffler the chance off a play-off. He finished the day second with Im, leaving Mcllroy to make history. 

"What a week, what a day," McIlroy said at the prize presentation. 

"Firstly, I want to say I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this (trophy). He has had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post. 

"He's a hell of a competitor, he’s an even better guy, it was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re one-all in Georgia this year; he got the Masters, I got this,2 he said after the win 

"I didn’t really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, I thought six behind was going to be really tough to make up, but my good play and Scottie’s not-so-great play meant it was a ball game going into the back nine." 

The 33-year-old took home the prize money of $18m, which totals his whole FedEx cup winnings to $43m. Tiger Woods is the only other player to win it more than once (2007, 2009). 



 

