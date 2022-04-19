Roy Keane believes 'that his management days are over'

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED player Roy Keane doesn't believe that he will get back into a football management job anytime soon

The Cork native once held the reigns at Sunderland and Ipswich Town once upon a time, but has now become of the faces of British broadcasting for Sky Sports and ITV in recent years.

Keane and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher spoke about going back into management for SPORTbible and was Keane was quizzed if he was in the wrong profession doing media work.

“I did up until recently, but I almost feel, I think, those days are over for me,” the former Manchester United captain said.

“It’s maybe more of a head job that is the role for me and over the next few years I can’t see a club giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it.

But I don’t mind that either.

“I’m not afraid of going ‘you might do TV for the next two or three years’,

I don’t mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it.”