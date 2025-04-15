Royal Mail issue special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on Masters win
Royal Mail issue special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on Masters win

ROYAL MAIL has issued a special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on his Masters win.

The Northern Irish golfer, who hails from Holywood in Co. Down, secured his first Masters as the annual competition came to a close at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 13.

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

“It feels incredible” McIlroy said after sealing the deal in the 89th Masters tournament by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

The win makes McIlroy one of only six golfers to have secured the coveted career Grand Slam by winning the four major golf events - namely The Open, the US Open, the PGA Championship and the Masters.

“This is my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time,” McIlroy added following his Masters success.

McIlroy poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia

"The last ten years coming here with the burden of the Grand Slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that,” he added.

“I’m sort of wondering what we are going to talk about going into next year’s Masters. I’m honoured and thrilled and so proud to call myself a Masters champion.”

Royal Mail have issued a special postmark congratulating Rory McIlroy on his win

In honour of McIlroy’s achievement Royal Mail will mark all mail posted from today (April 15) to April 17 with the special message

The postmark will read  “Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!”

