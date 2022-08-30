RTE pundit Didi Hamann was told to 'cry more' by Spurs star Richarlison after he slammed the Brazilian for his antics

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND RTE pundit Didi Hamann slammed Spurs star Richarlison on social media for showboating against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The £60m summer signing from Everton had just come on as a substitute in the 74th minute and soon after brilliantly assisted a Harry Kane goal to effectively end the competition.

Moments later, Richarlison started to do keepie-uppies with the ball, much to the annoyance of the crowd and Forest players

Forest attacker Brennan Johnson took the Brazilian out with a heavy challenge.

Richarlison's antics were highly criticised by pundits and fans at the time.

Cry more 😢 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2022

Hamman, a former Liverpool midfielder slammed the Spurs attacker on Twitter

"Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest."

Richarlison, who is well known for responding on Twitter responded to the RTE Pundit by saying 'cry more'

Paris Saint Germain and fellow Brazilian offered his support to the 24-year-old with a number of laughing emojis.

Hamann isn't the only former Liverpool player that the Selecao striker has had issues with.

Carragher, who has criticised the striker did the same on Sunday

"Woah! It does wind people up. You can't do that. But what is he doing," said Carragher

'He just winds people up that lad, Richarlison. He winds me up. What do you expect Johnson to do? You're not condoning that but...'

However, the pair did share an embrace after the game

Spurs play West Ham away tomorrow at 19.45