Russia's Football Union will appeal against football ban imposed by Fifa and Uefa this week by going to CAS

THE RUSSIAN Football Union said it will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) to appeal against its ban from international competitions after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competition "until further notice" by Fifa and Uefa.

"Fifa and Uefa have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice.

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the Fifa Council and the Executive Committee of Uefa, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine."

"Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

According to the BBC The lawsuit will be filled by the Union against the football world and European governing bodies with the intention to reinstate their teams and athletes to the competitions

Teams who are set to face Russia in the Nations League have and others all refused to play the country. These include Poland, England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland and a host of others

Spartak Moscow's Europa League campaign ended when they were kicked out last week. This meant their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig have advanced to the quarter-finals.

A statement from Russian football authorities said

"It believes that Fifa and Uefa did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams".

"The Russian Football Union was also not given the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence," the statement continued.

"In addition, when making decisions, Fifa and Uefa did not take into account other possible options for action, except for the complete exclusion of participants from the competition from Russia."