Russia's Nikita Mazepin feels hard done by Haas after being let go over the Russia Ukraine conflict

Sport

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 23: Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Haas F1 unveils the Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari during Day One of F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

NIKITA MAZEPIN isn't happy over being dropped by the Haas Formula One. 

The Russian was the sole Russian driver in the grid and was let go due to the invasion of Ukraine and his father billionaire Dmitry funded the team with Uralkali the Russian potash fertilizer producer and exporter.

Speaking to reporters in a video call today, the 23-year-old claimed that he would be setting up a foundation to support athletes unable to compete due to war or politics called We Compete as One. It will be funded by Uralkali

Mazepin, who would have been Russia's sole F1 driver this year and whose career has been funded by his father, said the foundation planned to help athletes from all conflict zones.

The former Haas driver mentioned that he had not spoke to anyone on the team including Mick Schumacher, who he had numerous battles last year 

"In situations like this you can see the true face of everybody around you," said the Russian, 

“I was very disappointed at the way it was handled, I have been worried about my future ever since I left Barcelona,” Mazepin said. 

“I have been told if the FIA or the governing body allows me to compete on their rules, and I agree with them, there will be no action to remove me from the seat because there is no legal obligation or reason.

“In my previous relationship with Gunther, which I rated a very good one and I respected him as a man, very much so, I have been used to believing 101% in his words, he is a Team Principal and if he says something it normally, always, happens. 

“But I have not heard any information from the team ever since this happened and I learned about the firing of me at the same time as it had been released to the press. 

“Like I say, I like to think I’m a young man at 23, I was not ready for it.

“I didn’t receive any hint or any support to say this is the decision we’ve taken, it’ll go live in 15 minutes, just be ready for it. I had messages from people and learned at the same time as you guys did.”

He mentioned other drivers from Mercedes and Ferrari offered support to him 

Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, had sent "very simple" personal messages of support, he added.

"They know how important the sport is to them, to their lives. They supported me in feeling for me for losing that opportunity to compete," Mazepin said.

"Nothing political. Just personal, keep your head up.

"It was just what I believe a good human being should do."

He refused to comment on the current invasion of Ukraine

He still can still take part in competitions in a neutral capacity according to new guidelines set by Formula One's governing body, the FIA, but cannot wear the Russian colors.

