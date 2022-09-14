Shamrock Rovers Jack Byrne believes that Rovers 'need to go and play their game in Thursday’s Conference League game in Gent

Shamrock Rovers starlet Jack Byrne believes that Rovers 'need to go and play their game in Thursday’s Conference League game in Gent.

Rovers drew the opening game of their group 0-0 with Swedish side Djurgarden last week but have had up and down results in Europe this season.

Rovers lost 3-0 to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in the Champions League, and also lost 4-0 to Hungary's Ferencváros in the Europa League

However, the Tallaght Stadium has provided a more solid run of results for the League of Ireland Champions. Rovers have not lost a game in European competitions this year.

“We’re a passing side and Europe suits the way we play. We have a tough game on Thursday," said Byrne

"We haven’t done well away from home against the better opposition in Europe this season. In Bulgaria and Hungary, we got beaten, and probably shot ourselves in the foot out there. We’ll be going out against Gent with that in mind."

“We’ve made mistakes and we need to rectify that, I'm sure we will. In Tallaght, we looked like we were in control, but Ferencvaros were 4-0 up and Ludogorets were 3-0 up when they came here. They may have been coming with a different game plan. It’s different when a team is coming and it’s 0-0.

✈️ l 1000 Hoops making their way to Ghent over the next 24 hours 🇧🇪



Safe trip and see you soon 👋#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/85mfg9lcVE — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 14, 2022

“It’s important we don’t get carried away when teams fill their stadium. We can’t feel under pressure. We need to go, play our game and be aware there are points up for grabs.”

During the week his manager Stephen Bradley gave an insight into the type of footballer the 2020 and 2019 PFAI Player of the Year is.

“He can play without moving the ball, which is unusual. He can play when the ball is central to his feet. A lot of people have to move it outside to shape, but Jack can play centrally and that is what catches a lot of people.

Rovers welcome Gent to Tallaght at 17.45 tomorrow and Bradley knows how difficult the task will be for his side

“It’s a difficult game, but I feel that we can go and hurt them, I really do,” said Bradley, who became the first Shamrock Rovers manager to win a European group stage point last week," he added

“We know it’s a tough place to go. They are a good side, play a very similar system to ourselves, and have two or three really, really good players who are good technically and clever. We have to be at our levels like we were on Thursday, and if we do that, we can cause them problems.”