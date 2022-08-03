Shane Lowry has located his missing golf clubs
Shane Lowry has located his missing golf clubs

 

SHANE LOWRY HAS managed to get his lost golf clubs back. 

The Offaly man issued an urgent plea to Dublin Airport yesterday after his equipment was lost by Dublin Airport. 

The former Irish Open winner is heading to the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and would have play without his gear. 



 

Thankfully he found out that they were at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. 

They were then moved to Greensboro, North Carolina from O'Hare Airport.

Lowry seeing the funny side of the mess posted a picture of himself holding his clubs high up in a triumphant manner with a Twitter caption reading "Back in business," 

Lowry is not the only Irish golfer to lose his clubs after Leona Maguire ran into problems last month.   

Last month Maguire intended to fly to Geneva from Dublin but had to do so without her clubs after her apparatus went missing before the tournament.     

Tweeting, Maguire said: "Really need help from someone at Dublin Airport or DAA."  

"Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off."  

"FlySWISS & Swissport News have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for EvianChamp major this week."  

Dublin Airport were unable to find the bag and mentioned that the Airline in question would have to solve it. 

It read: "Very sorry to hear this, Leona.  

"Hopefully your airline is able to advise you soon on the whereabouts of your clubs.  

"We do not have access to information regarding baggage as this function is looked after entirely by airlines and their handling partners."  

Maguire did find the clubs eventually.   



 

