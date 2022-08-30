Shelbourne contacted the Garda after an opposition player received homophobic and misogynistic abuse earlier this month

AN GARDA SIOCHANA have been contacted by Shelbourne regarding a Peamount player allegedly receiving homophobic and misogynistic abuse at their ground.

The incident is said to have happened in the Women's FAI (Football Association of Ireland) Cup quarter final at Tolka Park earlier this month.

Shelbourne have tried to find the individual in the crowd using CCTV.

If the club are successful and find the person, then a lifetime ban will be issued.

An apology has been issued to the Peamount player by Shelbourne. They have also increased their security presence at Tolka Park

A statement on the club's website read: "At our recent home match against Peamount United, an individual was heard to have directed misogynistic abuse at an opposition player, including the use of a homophobic term," Shelbourne explained on their website

Shelbourne club statement regarding discriminatory abuse directed at our player. There is absolutely no place for this abuse as we look to ensure that football is an inclusive game for everyone and we welcome a full investigation into this incident. https://t.co/qPaCCsgjEd — Peamount Utd FC (@peamountutd) August 30, 2022

"The incident was reported and having been made aware of this incident, we immediately contacted Peamount United to offer our apologies to the player.

"We have since added an additional security presence, specifically briefed to identify anyone engaging in discriminatory abuse and with instructions that anyone doing so should be ejected from the ground.

"We have reported the incident to An Garda Síochána and have been endeavouring to identify the individual from CCTV footage.

"The club will not tolerate any discriminatory verbal abuse in Tolka Park and any individual that we can identify will receive a lifetime ban from the ground. There is no place for this kind of abuse in football – on or off the pitch and we wish to apologise again to the player.

"Shelbourne FC is an inclusive club and we know that our supporters share our desire to ensure that everybody can enjoy the game without being subject to discriminatory abuse of any kind."

Peamount Utd FC responded by saying they 'welcomed an investigation into the incident'

"Shelbourne club statement regarding discriminatory abuse directed at our player. There is absolutely no place for this abuse as we look to ensure that football is an inclusive game for everyone and we welcome a full investigation into this incident.