Experience of Irish nurses explored in documentary marking 75 years of NHS
A DOCUMENTARY exploring the experiences of Irish nurses who helped found and form Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) will get a special screening next month.

Irish Nurses in the NHS is a one-day event devoted to telling the stories of the men and woman who left Ireland and became instrumental in forming one of the UK’s most emblematic institutions.

It will take place at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and has been organised in conjunction with the landmark exhibition, Look Back to Look Forward: 50 years of the Irish in Britain, which recently opened at the Dublin venue.

Irish woman Anne Woods pictured working as a District Nurse for the NHS in September 1986 (Pic: Joanne O'Brien)

To mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS in 2023, researchers Louise Ryan and Neha Doshi, director Mohamed Ali Elota, film professor Tom McGorrian, and former nurse-turned-radio producer Gráinne McPolin, created a podcast series, photographic exhibition and the documentary film, which were all inspired and informed by 45 in-depth interviews with current and former Irish nurses in the NHS.

Next month the museum will offer a public screening of the documentary film and a discussion panel with its creators afterwards.

“Attendees can look forward to an evening exploring and celebrating the contributions of Irish people to the National Health Service and hear, from their own words, their experiences of hope, labour, and prejudice as they worked to create a new home and hone a new profession,” a spokesperson for the EPIC museum said.

The event takes place on May 11 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For further information and tickets click here.

