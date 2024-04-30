Boy, 13, dies as five injured in ‘horrific’ stabbing attack in London

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a ‘horrific’ stabbing attack in London this morning.

The boy was one of five people injured in the attack in Hainult, east London, which saw a car driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area at around 7am before the stabbings began.

Three members of the public and two police officers were injured in the attack, the Met Police’s Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell confirmed this afternoon.

Among them, a 13-year-old boy had since died as a result of his injuries.

“You will be aware that a very serious incident occurred here this morning with police and the London Ambulance Service deployed to a number of casualties,” Chf Supt Bell said.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured, a 13-year-old boy, has died. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died shortly afterwards.

“The child’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and everyone across the Met is keeping them in our thoughts at this unimaginably difficult time.”

He added: “The events of this morning are truly horrific and I cannot begin to imagine how all those affected must be feeling.

“My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened.

“I know that there is an understandable desire for answers and an explanation about what happened.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages and my officers are working to establish the full circumstances as a priority.”

A 36-year-old man is in custody following the attack.

He was tasered and arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was received shortly before 7am, the Met Police has confirmed.

“I want to reiterate that at present we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, we are not looking for more suspects and this incident does not appear to be terror-related,” Chf Supt Bell added.

“We know now that during the incident five people were injured, three members of the public and two police officers.”

While the other two members of the public remain in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, both police officers who were injured in the attack are being treated for stab wounds.

"Both require surgery and have significant injuries but these are not life-threatening," the Met Police confirmed.

"I commend the incredible bravery of our officers and the other emergency services who raced to the scene this morning," Chf Supt Bell said.

"I would ask anyone with any information that could help our investigation to call 101.

"I know the families of those involved, the community and many across London will want to know why this terrible incident happened.

"We are committed to providing those answers when we can and I would ask for patience while this important work is carried out."