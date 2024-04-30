Irish bar launches fundraising campaign to buy tuk-tuk for Indian orphanage

AN Irish bar has launched a campaign to raise money to buy a tuk-tuk for an orphanage in India.

Founded in 2021 by Irish couple Lara and Kieran Boyle, Boyles' Bar in Sidcup, south-east London is a family-run boutique watering hole.

Over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend it will be hosting a special fundraising day in support of the City of Child Orphange in Pune, India, which is in desperate need of transportation to help it support the children in its care.

During a recent trip to India, Lara and Kieran met Ann Bodell, who works with the orphanage, and learnt about the challenges it faces.

“I was really touched when Ann told me that the orphanage dreams of having a tuk-tuk,” Mrs Boyle told The Irish Post.

“She told me how when she was there in January a staff member at the orphanage took four boys to the doctor on a scooter.

“This touched a nerve,” the 57-year-old, whose grandmother hailed from Balla in Co. Mayo, admitted.

“I thought about how we might possibly be able to help them raise the funds needed for something as simple and as heart-warming as a tuk-tuk which would change their lives."

The Boyles have since planned a fundraising event which will take place at the bar on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The popular venue prides itself on hosting regular live Irish music nights with its resident band The Celtic hearts, which Kieran, who hails from Tuam in Co. Galway, is a member of, along with John Murphy and John Walker.

The band will headline the event, which will also feature a host of other local musicians.

There will also be a raffle, party games and talks given by Mrs Bodell on the work of the Deep Griha charity, which supports the City of Child Orphange, throughout the day.

Mrs Boyle is hopeful it will be a success and that they will reach their target.

“It’s the first time we have done anything like this,” she said, adding: "Whatever we can raise will be a massive help."

All staff and performers are offering their time at the fundraising event for free to help the Boyles raise as much money as possible for the orphanage.

To donate to the cause of for further information click here.