Irish bar launches fundraising campaign to buy tuk-tuk for Indian orphanage
News

Irish bar launches fundraising campaign to buy tuk-tuk for Indian orphanage

AN Irish bar has launched a campaign to raise money to buy a tuk-tuk for an orphanage in India.

Founded in 2021 by Irish couple Lara and Kieran Boyle, Boyles' Bar in Sidcup, south-east London is a family-run boutique watering hole.

Over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend it will be hosting a special fundraising day in support of the City of Child Orphange in Pune, India, which is in desperate need of transportation to help it support the children in its care.

Lara Boyle founded Boyles' bar with her husband Kieran in 2021

During a recent trip to India, Lara and Kieran met Ann Bodell, who works with the orphanage, and learnt about the challenges it faces.

“I was really touched when Ann told me that the orphanage dreams of having a tuk-tuk,” Mrs Boyle told The Irish Post.

“She told me how when she was there in January a staff member at the orphanage took four boys to the doctor on a scooter.

“This touched a nerve,” the 57-year-old, whose grandmother hailed from Balla in Co. Mayo, admitted.

“I thought about how we might possibly be able to help them raise the funds needed for something as simple and as heart-warming as a tuk-tuk which would change their lives."

The bar offers regular live Irish music sessions

The Boyles have since planned a fundraising event which will take place at the bar on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The popular venue prides itself on hosting regular live Irish music nights with its resident band The Celtic hearts, which Kieran, who hails from Tuam in Co. Galway, is a member of, along with John Murphy and John Walker.

The band will headline the event, which will also feature a host of other local musicians.

There will also be a raffle, party games and talks given by Mrs Bodell on the work of the Deep Griha charity, which supports the City of Child Orphange, throughout the day.

All are welcome to join the fundraising fun at Boyles' Bar on May 6

Mrs Boyle is hopeful it will be a success and that they will reach their target.

“It’s the first time we have done anything like this,” she said, adding: "Whatever we can raise will be a massive help."

All staff and performers are offering their time at the fundraising event for free to help the Boyles raise as much money as possible for the orphanage.

To donate to the cause of for further information click here.

See More: Boyle's Bar, India, Tuk-tuk

Related

Boy, 13, dies as five injured in ‘horrific’ stabbing attack in London
News 2 hours ago

Boy, 13, dies as five injured in ‘horrific’ stabbing attack in London

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies following collision between tractor and quad bike on Irish road
News 4 hours ago

Man dies following collision between tractor and quad bike on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Tánaiste raised Legacy Act issues with Northern Ireland Secretary during ‘constructive’ meeting
News 6 hours ago

Tánaiste raised Legacy Act issues with Northern Ireland Secretary during ‘constructive’ meeting

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man convicted of killing Irish pensioner Thomas O'Halloran in brutal London attack
News 9 hours ago

Man convicted of killing Irish pensioner Thomas O'Halloran in brutal London attack

By: Fiona Audley

Watch belonging to Titanic's richest passenger sells for more than £1m
News 2 days ago

Watch belonging to Titanic's richest passenger sells for more than £1m

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating Edinburgh assault on man, 70, appeal for Irish Good Samaritan to come forward
News 2 days ago

Police investigating Edinburgh assault on man, 70, appeal for Irish Good Samaritan to come forward

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man murdered friend in brutal and sustained attack after wrongly accusing him of theft
News 2 days ago

Man murdered friend in brutal and sustained attack after wrongly accusing him of theft

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who 'degraded and violated' female work colleagues by secretly filming them in toilet is jailed
News 2 days ago

Man who 'degraded and violated' female work colleagues by secretly filming them in toilet is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy