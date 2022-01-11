MUNSTER'S SIMON Zebo may not make Munster's European Heineken Cup game against Castres due to his dismissal in Saturday night's URC win over Ulster.

The Corkman faces a disciplinary panel following his red card in the victory. He was sent off for a dangerous hit on Michael Lowry in the game at Thomond Park.

This was the first red of Zebo's career and came before he signed a new two year deal on Monday.

He must now face a disciplinary committee on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Here's the full clip of that Zebo red card pic.twitter.com/6gtS2XPBif — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) January 8, 2022

The referee Mike Adamson had initially given a yellow card, but changed that to red when he spoke with TMO Brian McNeice.

Zebo is said to have breached Law 9.13, which states

"A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders."

Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) will be on a disciplinary panel via videoconference and the trio will await Zebo and decide his fate.

Any additional punishment for the incident would rule Zebo out of Friday's must win game in France.