Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT

SKY IRELAND has launched a brand-new campaign to celebrate their primary partnership with the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team, as Vera Pauw and her squad prepare for their first FIFA World Cup Qualifier of 2022, against Sweden this Tuesday, 12th April.

Sky Ireland’s campaign, titled ‘Outbelieve’, includes the very first dedicated Women’s National Team TV ad – a 60-second film which will run across TV and digital video platforms.



The new TV ad also features a soundtrack from Irish artist and Choice Music Nominee, Elaine Mai, whilst creative for the supporting Outbelieve outdoor campaign was developed in collaboration with award-winning Irish artist, Aoife Dooley.

Commenting on the new campaign, Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: “This partnership has always been about putting the players first and doing everything we can to help them achieve their goals. And that means doing everything possible to drive awareness and support – and our new campaign aims to do just that.



"There is an emerging pattern with this brilliant squad. They are all about firsts and today is no different. Developing the first ever dedicated Women’s National Team ad marks another proud milestone for us and we hope it gets the country behind them, as they aim to qualify for their first ever World Cup.”

Sky’s new ‘Outbelieve’ campaign aims to create a strong connection between the Women’s National Team and fans, both avid and casual. As a culture, we have a passion for something that elevates Ireland above our geographical size and when we go beyond what might be expected of us as a nation.

The cultural thought informing this campaign is the power of belief, and the fact that belief has secured extraordinary sporting successes throughout Irish history. The term “Outbelieve” shines a light on how this team tackles every barrier that has ever been placed in front of them.

Developed by Core, the campaign features contributions from and collaborations with female Irish artists who share a similar ‘Outbelieve’ attitude. Music artist and producer, Elaine Mai, provides the soundtrack for the film with ‘Together Again’ – a track from her Choice Music nominated debut album ‘Home’.



Sky’s Outbelieve outdoor campaign, which will appear across the country this weekend, was developed with award-winning illustrator and comedian, Aoife Dooley, whose illustrations bring the personalities of the WNT players to life.

Speaking about the campaign and its development, Jill Downey, Manging Director of Core Sponsorship said: “Outbelieve is an attitude that defines the Women’s National Team spirit and is a rallying call to the entire nation to get behind this team and support them through thick and thin to reach unprecedented heights. The strength of the idea is that it goes beyond football and will live and be relevant in culture. It has the power to exemplify this team but convey an attitude across the sporting landscape and become a byword for belief that other areas of culture embrace.”

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team take on Sweden in Gothenburg this Tuesday, 12th April, in the first of four FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers this year. Kick off is at 17:30 with the game broadcasting live on RTÉ2, as well as full coverage and commentary on Off The Ball.



2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER - GROUP A

Sweden v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 12th

Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg

KO 17:30 (18:30 local time)

LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide

