Sonia O'Sullivan's 31-year-old U23 1500m record has been broken by Dubliner Sarah Healy (4:02.86)

DUBLINER SARAH HEALY made history in Irish Atheletics at the at World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Healy broke former Olympian Sonia O' Suillvan's Under-23 National 1500m record that has been held since 1991.

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 4:02.86 when finishing sixth to shave three seconds of the previous record held by O'Sullivan.

Healy's impressive indoor year continues and with this record now brings the total of broken Under-23 distance records to three this year.

She also set a record in the 3,000m (8:53.67) .

Healy clocked to 4:02.86 when finishing sixth to shave three seconds of the previous record set by Sonia O'Sullivan back in 1991. https://t.co/pnXJqUaK4K #RTEsport — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 1, 2022

The feat allows her to qualify for the World Championships in Oregon in July, as well as the European Championships in August, and moves her to fourth on the all-time Irish list behind O’Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Geraldine Hendricken.

Healy isn't the only one to smash old records from the previous generations.

Darragh McElhinney broke John Treacy’s Irish 5000m record in Belgium on Saturday with a time of 13:17.17 - nine seconds lower than Treacy's 1978 time.

Link to Results: HERE