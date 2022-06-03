Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity

One of Ireland's newest heroes Chiedozie Ogbene moved from Nigeria to Cork in 2005 and during a game against Hungary in June last year became the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.

However Kenny said that each member of his squad is picked on on merit

“None of it is picked for that reason, it’s based on merit, '' he said.

“The players picked are based on merit, and that’s a reflection of all the work going on throughout the country at all the clubs.

“It’s a reflection of what is happening around the country, and the international team reflects what’s happening around the country.

“Football more than any other sport reaches all strands of society and certainly we want the international team to represent everyone.”

Manchester City’s Bazunu, who starred for League One side Portsmouth, and Ogbene, a key man in the Millers’ promotion have become key assets for this new Ireland side.

When asked about the four games in 11 days, the Ireland boss said: “It’s a challenge that hasn’t existed before, having a four-game window for competitive games, that’s new territory for everyone, but we’re not daunted by it, we realise that’s the challenge and it’s one we want to meet.”