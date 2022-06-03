Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity
Sport

Stephen Kenny is proud of Ireland's new squad diversity

See More: Football, Ireland Stephen Kenny

Related

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today
Sport 7 hours ago

Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Armenia today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'
Sport 9 hours ago

James McClean has labelled the people singing the viral Michaela McAreavey song as 'vile scum'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia
Sport 10 hours ago

Team news: Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Ireland against Armenia

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Sport 12 hours ago

REPORT | Ireland U21 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League
Sport 13 hours ago

Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21
Sport 1 day ago

PREVIEW | Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster have made seven changes for the URC quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, Sexton drops out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out
Sport 1 day ago

Munster and Ulster's teams for Friday night’s URC quarter-final at at the Kingspan Stadium are out

By: Conor O'Donoghue