Tadhg Beirne signs three year IRFU deal to stay in Ireland until 2025

MUNSTER AND Ireland star Tadhg Beirne has agreed a new three-year-contract with the IRFU which will keep him in the country until 2025.

A former Leinster academy graduate that was released by the province in 2016, he found his way in Wales and has become one of Ireland's best players.

After spending time with Welsh club Scarlets, the Ireland lock/back-row won a Pro12 title in 2016-17 with Scarlets beating his current club.

A year later the 29-year-old returned to Munster in 2018.

Beirne mentioned that agreeing a new deal with the IRFU was an "easy decision."

We're delighted to announce Tadhg Beirne has signed an IRFU contract up until the end of the 2024/25 season 🙌#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 15, 2022

His desire to play for Ireland was the biggest factor in signing for Munster and with that he turned down a contract extension in Wales.

Beirne said:

"I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.

"Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, has said Beirne has earned the deal: "Tadhg's journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality.

"Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances."