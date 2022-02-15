Tadhg Beirne signs three year IRFU deal to stay in Ireland until 2025
Sport

Tadhg Beirne signs three year IRFU deal to stay in Ireland until 2025

MUNSTER AND Ireland star Tadhg Beirne has agreed a new three-year-contract with the IRFU which will keep him in the country until 2025.

A former Leinster academy  graduate that was released by the province in 2016, he found his way in Wales and has become one of Ireland's best players.

After spending time with Welsh club Scarlets, the Ireland lock/back-row won a Pro12 title in 2016-17 with Scarlets beating his current club.

A year later the 29-year-old returned to Munster in 2018.

Beirne mentioned that agreeing a new deal with the IRFU was an "easy decision."

His desire to play for Ireland was the biggest factor in signing for Munster and with that he turned down a contract extension in Wales.

Beirne said:

"I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.

"Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, has said Beirne has earned the deal: "Tadhg's journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line but he backed himself and proved his quality.

"Since his return to Ireland in 2018 he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances."

See More: IRFU, Munster, Rugby, Tadhg Beirne

Related

Farrell 'couldn't be more proud' of Ireland players despite Six Nations defeat to France
Sport 2 days ago

Farrell 'couldn't be more proud' of Ireland players despite Six Nations defeat to France

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sexton says Ireland must 'learn lessons' from Wales victory ahead of France test
Sport 1 week ago

Sexton says Ireland must 'learn lessons' from Wales victory ahead of France test

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish government and IRFU in talks over crowd restrictions ahead of Six Nations
Sport 1 month ago

Irish government and IRFU in talks over crowd restrictions ahead of Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Paul Mescal to star in adaptation of mystery thriller book released today
Entertainment 17 minutes ago

Paul Mescal to star in adaptation of mystery thriller book released today

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin on track to top Stormont election according to new poll
News 18 hours ago

Sinn Féin on track to top Stormont election according to new poll

By: Irish Post

14 Ireland players return to provinces and Sexton returns to training.
Sport 20 hours ago

14 Ireland players return to provinces and Sexton returns to training.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Argentine golf legend Eduardo Romero dies at 67
Sport 22 hours ago

Argentine golf legend Eduardo Romero dies at 67

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Belfast man attempting world record 50 triathlons in a year for charity
News 22 hours ago

Belfast man attempting world record 50 triathlons in a year for charity

By: Connell McHugh